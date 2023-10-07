Founded in the 1980s, a radical Islamic group holds power in the Gaza Strip. Acting as a mix of social organization and armed faction, the group preaches the destruction of Israel and is considered terrorist by much of the West. The Palestinian group Hamas took responsibility for the large-scale attack that took Israel by surprise this Saturday (07/10). The massive offensive, which included the launch of thousands of rockets, infiltration and incursion by armed terrorists into Israeli territory and the taking of hostages, left dozens dead.

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the start of the operation in a broadcast on Hamas media outlets. “This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation of the planet.” We have decided to put an end to all the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation, its time of violence without accountability is over.”

In response, Israeli forces launched an air offensive against the Gaza Strip, an enclave inhabited by Palestinians and controlled by Hamas since 2007.

History and ideology

Hamas, or Islamic Resistance Movement, was founded in 1987 during the first Intifada, or Palestinian uprising.

Its 1988 founding charter does not recognize the existence of Israel and demands the destruction of the Jewish state. Its emblem shows the Dome of the Rock of Jerusalem and, between Palestinian flags, the outline of a Palestinian state also including Israel.

In contrast to other previous Palestinian militant groups, such as the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which adopted Palestinian or Arab nationalism as an ideology, Hamas’s main driving force is Islamic radicalism and the establishment of a Muslim state in all the lands inhabited by Palestinians and Israeli territory.

The group’s ideological origins date back to the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement founded in Egypt in the 1920s and which influenced several radical Islamic groups, including the terrorist network Al-Qaeda.

Hamas, however, does not just act as a beloved group, it also has a social services arm called Dawah, which runs schools, orphanages, popular restaurants and sports clubs, operating mainly in the Gaza Strip, an impoverished and overpopulated enclave inhabited by by Palestinians in southern Israel.

Within the framework of the Oslo Process, Yasser Arafat’s PLO sealed a fragile peace with Israel in 1993, thus putting an end to the first Intifada. However, Hamas did not recognize the decision and continued to perpetrate attacks on Israeli territory.

In the 2006 elections in the Gaza Strip, Hamas obtained an absolute majority, consolidated a year later by a kind of coup d’état, which expelled moderate Palestinian politicians from the enclave. Since then, no new elections have been held in Gaza, with Hamas exercising absolute dominance in the area. And, since then, the territory has also been subjected to a harsh economic blockade by Israel. According to human rights organizations, Hamas also imposed radical Islamic measures in the enclave, such as requiring women to wear the veil and repressing other religions.

With the coup, the Palestinian territories are separated not only geographically, but also politically, as the West Bank is governed by the Al Fatah party, led by Mahmud Abbas. Meanwhile, from Gaza, Hamas continues attacks on Israel, defined as “self-defense”, in addition to having fought five fierce battles with the Israeli Armed Forces, in 2008-09, 2012 and 2014, 2021 and now in 2023 In these campaigns, Hamas launched suicide and rocket attacks against Israel.

Group classified as terrorist by several countries

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by several countries, including Israel, the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and all member countries of the European Union.

The group, however, is not classified as such by China, Russia and Brazil. Others, such as Norway and Switzerland, also avoid classification, evoking the principle of neutrality and maintain contacts with the group, acting as mediators in conflicts. New Zealand classifies only the military wing of Hamas, the Battalions of Martyr Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, as a terrorist organization.

Support from Iran and Qatar

Hamas supporters include Iran, Syria and Qatar. Qatar is one of Hamas’s main financial sponsors and foreign allies, even paying the salaries of employees of Hamas’ civil organizations. In 2012, its emir was the first head of state to visit the leadership of the Islamic group in Gaza.

Another important supporter of Hamas is the Islamic fundamentalist regime in Iran, which in the 2000s became responsible for a quarter of Hamas’s budget. Some of this financial support was channeled through the radical group Hezbollah, based in Lebanon and also supported by Iran. However, sanctions imposed against Iran in the late 2000s made it difficult to send money, leading Hamas to rely more on donors from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

This Saturday, Iranian Rahim Safavi, advisor to the country’s highest authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Tehran will stand by the Palestinians “until the liberation of Jerusalem”. Safavi congratulated Hamas members and assured Iran’s support for the group

Qatar asked the Palestinians and Israel this Saturday to exercise “maximum restraint”, but held “solely Israel” responsible for the new escalation.

“The State of Qatar expresses its grave concern about the situation in Gaza and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and stop the escalation,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated, however, that it “holds Israel solely responsible for the ongoing escalation due to its continued violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, including the repeated attacks (by Jewish settlers), under the protection of the Israeli police, of the Al Aqsa Mosque”, on the Esplanade of the Mosques, in East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967.

