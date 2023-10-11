Israel-Hamas war, what it is and who finances the Palestinian movement

Acronym for Ḥarakat al-Muqāwama al-Islāmiyya, or Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas is an Islamist, Sunni and fundamentalist Palestinian political and paramilitary organization, classified by numerous Western countries as a terrorist organization, which fights the State of Israel with acts of terrorism , as we have seen in the last few days, that is, since a real war has been underway (all the live updates here).

Origins

Hamas was founded in 1987, at the beginning of the first Palestinian Intifada, as a response to the difficult situation of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territories occupied by Israel after the Six Day War of 1967. Initially, Hamas began as a charitable and social welfare organization, providing services to Palestinian communities. However, over time, it grew into a political and military movement.

Ideology

Hamas is a Sunni Islamist group with a conservative view of Islam. Hamas’ main goal is the creation of a Palestinian state in which Islam is the dominant religion. This often puts them in conflict with Israel, a predominantly Jewish country that claims the same territory.

Hamas rejects recognition of the state of Israel and supports the right to armed resistance against Israeli occupation. This position has led to constant tensions between Hamas and Israel.

Political Objectives and Conflict with the Palestinian Authority

Hamas participated in the 2006 Palestinian elections and emerged as the winner, taking control of the Gaza Strip. This has created a divide between Gaza, controlled by Hamas, and the West Bank, controlled by the Palestinian Authority, led by Fatah.

The rivalry between Hamas and Fatah has become an important feature of Palestinian politics. There have been attempts at reconciliation between the two factions, but so far they have had little success in creating a united Palestinian government.

Military Activities and Terrorism

Hamas is known for carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli targets, including suicide bombings, rocket attacks and armed conflicts. These actions caused many victims and injuries. Because of such activities, many countries, including Israel, the United States and the European Union, classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

International Relations and the Blockade of Gaza

Internationally, Hamas is subject to bans and restrictions, but also has relations with some Muslim-majority states and organizations. This complex dynamic affects the politics and international perception of Hamas.

The Gaza Strip, under the control of Hamas, has been subjected to economic blockades by Israel and Egypt. This has made life difficult for Gaza residents and fueled tension in the region.

Who finances Hamas

Hamas receives funding from several sources, although the organization has been declared a terrorist organization by many countries and international organizations.

The movement, in fact, receives donations from individuals, organizations and Islamic communities spread throughout the world. These donations can be sent directly or through intermediaries.

Hamas has also created a governance structure in the Gaza Strip, which includes collecting taxes and organizing commercial activities. They imposed taxes on various goods and services, including the smuggling of goods through tunnels between Gaza and Egypt.

Finally, the Movement is involved in the smuggling of goods, including the trafficking of weapons and basic necessities through the underground tunnels between Gaza and Egypt. These activities also contribute to the financing of Hamas. The countries that directly finance Hamas include Iran, Qatar, while Turkey, which does not classify the movement as a terrorist organization, has always been suspected of providing funds to Hamas.