With 36 years of existence, Hamas, a group considered terrorist by countries such as the United States and the European Union, emerged after the so-called “First Intifada” of December 8, 1987. Intifada, in Arabic, means an abrupt awakening of a state of unconsciousness.

The uprising began with residents throwing sticks and stones at Israeli troops in the Jabaliyah refugee camp, in the far north of the Gaza Strip, which is why the conflict is also known as the “War of Stones”.

Only in 1993 did the conflict end with the signing of a ceasefire in Madrid (Spain) and Oslo (Norway). At this time, the Palestinian National Authority (ANP) was created, which was unable to carry out the agreements signed between the two States.

Based on the Koran, the holy book of Muslims, Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement) defines itself as a resistance movement for the establishment of a Palestinian State throughout the area of ​​Israel. It was created by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abdel Aziz al-Rantissi and Mohammad Taha, coming from the Muslim Brotherhood. Created in 1928, the fundamentalist group rejects any trace of Western culture.

In the 1988 Charter of Principles, Hamas states that the land of Palestine “is an Islamic land” and does not recognize the existence of the State of Israel. The group consolidated itself and gained strength, focusing its first actions on humanitarian acts, such as the construction of schools, hospitals and other social assistance actions not only in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank.

In 1989, leader Yassin was arrested by the Israeli government, which strengthened the feeling of resistance. Released in a prisoner exchange, Yassin was killed by the Israeli Air Force in 2004.

As a political party, Hamas has led two successive Palestinian Authority governments. On January 25, 2006, the party won the elections for the Palestinian parliament, defeating Fatah, a rival group encouraged by Israel, at the time, to combat Hamas. Fatah also advocates the ‘liberation’ of Palestine.

Hamas and Fatah compete for political power in the region

In 2007, the two groups clashed in the Battle of Gaza. Fatah resisted giving up command of the Palestinian security forces to Hamas. In the end, Hamas’ elected representatives were expelled from positions in the Palestinian National Authority government in the West Bank and replaced by members of rival Fatah.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of Fatah created an emergency cabinet, which replaced the Hamas-Fatah coalition. The committee came after Hamas forcibly gained control of Gaza.

With this, the Palestinians now have two governments, that of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the cabinet set up by Abbas in the West Bank, led by economist Salam Fayyad.

On June 18, 2007, Abbas decreed the illegality of the Hamas militia, a measure not accepted by the group. Only in 2011, Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement after four years of division.

Changing the Charter of Principles did not change anti-Semitism

Brazil, South Africa, Russia and Norway do not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Anti-Semitic and against any kind of peace with Israel, the group tried to change its own charter of principles in 2017, in which it started to consider only the “Zionists” (as they called the Israeli government) as the enemies, no longer the Jews of Israel. general form. The move was considered by Israel to be just a way of “deceiving the world”. Hamas is one of the organizations that denies the Holocaust.

That same year, the group accepted the creation of the provisional Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Gaza Strip, a territory that began to be occupied in 1948, during Israel’s War of Independence, currently has close to 2 million inhabitants, the majority of whom are refugees. Since 2007, as a form of blockade against Hamas’ actions, the site is surrounded by a wall and the population is prevented from leaving by Israeli and Egyptian troops.

There have been six conflicts in the last 15 years alone

Conflicts in the region are frequent. Since 2008, Israel and the Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad had clashed in Gaza five times. Last Saturday’s attack is the sixth.

On December 27, 2008, in the operation called “Cast Lead”, Israel launched an air offensive against Gaza after rocket fire from Hamas from Palestinian territory.

Four years later, on November 14, 2012, with the assassination of the head of Hamas military operations, Ahmad Jaabari, the “Defensive Pillar” operation against armed groups in Gaza lasted eight days, with the death of 170 Palestinians, a hundred of them civilians, and six Israelis, four of whom were civilians.

On July 8, 2014, Israel launched operation “Protective Edge” to stop rocket fire from Gaza and destroy tunnels dug from Palestinian territory. After 50 days of war, with one negotiation brokered by Egypt, Hamas and Israel reach a ceasefire agreement. The war left at least 2,251 Palestinians dead, most of them civilians.

On the Israeli side, most of the 74 dead were military personnel. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), more than 55,000 homes were hit by Israeli bombings and approximately 17,200 were destroyed,

In 2021, Hamas launched, on May 10, a barrage of rockets in “solidarity” with the hundreds of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police on the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, a sacred place for both peoples and the target of disputes.

Israel responded with operation “Guardian of the Walls”. There were 11 days of intense diplomatic negotiations until a ceasefire, on May 21st.

More than 4,300 rockets were launched, in an unprecedented offensive against Israeli territory until then. However, 90% of the projectiles were intercepted. At least 232 Palestinians died, 65 of them minors. Twelve deaths, including two children, were recorded in Israel.

In Operation Shield and Arrow, after days of clashes with Islamic Jihad, Israel bombed Gaza on May 9. Islamic Jihad responded by firing hundreds of rockets, which left no one injured in Israel. On the 11th and 12th, the Israeli army killed two military leaders of the Palestinian movement. Egypt again negotiated a truce after five days of war that resulted in 35 deaths.