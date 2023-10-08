A new period of violence has taken over the Gaza Strip and Israel in recent days. A military onslaught by the Palestinian armed group, with its consequent Israeli reaction, has left more than a thousand dead on both sides so far, a number that could increase if hostilities continue to increase. However, Hamas’s name has stolen all the headlines, although understanding of its nature may be limited. How to understand Hamas and its actions against Israel? Here the keys.

In the bloodiest violent escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Territories since the Second Intifada, an intense exchange of missiles between Gaza and Tel Aviv has been joined by the ground incursion of troops led by the Palestinian militia Hamas into the territories occupied by Israeli settlers. , in addition to intervening directly within Israel’s borders in the south of the country.

According to official reports, 700 Israeli citizens and 413 Palestinian nationals have lost their lives since Saturday and it seems that the number of victims will not stop, since the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified the bombings of Gaza, also declaring a state of war in the territory and predicting harsh consequences for the surprise attack by Hamas in the early hours of October 7.

The ruling faction in Gaza has been the key to understanding the increase in the aggressiveness of confrontations with Israel, but. Who are they? Who do they represent? Why do they act this way?

What is Hamas?

Acronym for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya, ‘Islamic Resistance Movement’ for its Spanish translation, Hamas is a political and armed organization that has de facto governed the Gaza Strip since 2007 and that leads the Palestinian military resistance against the State of Israel.

FILE- A banner showing Damascus-based Hamas leader Khalid Mashaal, right, and Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, is seen as Hamas supporters take part in a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday December 22, 2006. © AP/ Nasser Ishtayei

Founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, it was originally intended to be the armed wing of the Egyptian organization ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ in the Palestinian Territories, after the outbreak of violence in the region, a consequence of the events of the First Intifada. A few years later, Hamas distanced itself from the Egyptian faction, although it continues to seek to establish an Islamic society in the occupied territories.

Now, Hamas, in addition to being the armed militant group that leads the attacks against Israel, has achieved control of Gaza and has distanced itself from the Palestinian Authority, the other government figure in the territory that maintains control of the occupied West Bank.

Political dynamics and ideology

Currently led by Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas bases its actions on armed resistance against Zionist colonialism and total rejection of the existential existence of the Israeli State.

An Islamic organization, although separate from the Jihad, that governs Gaza with the system imposed by ‘Sharia’, Islamic law, more strictly than in the West Bank and that seeks the creation of a Palestinian State with the borders agreed in 1967, to in turn categorically rejecting the two-state solution negotiated by the Palestinian Authority in the Oslo Treaties in 1993.

FILE- President Bill Clinton presides over the signing ceremonies of the 1993 peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians on the White House lawn with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, left, and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat, on the right. ©AP/Ron Edmonds

Through the figure of the martyr, Hamas also supports several armed brigades made up of Palestinian youth who, tired of the humanitarian crisis caused by the illegal Israeli occupation and the Tel Aviv bloc, are encouraged to join the offensive against Israel.

How and where do they operate?

In 2006, a year after Israel left the Gaza Strip, Hamas won a majority in the Palestinian Parliament in that year’s elections. However, the results were refuted by al-Fatah, a party that belongs to the branch of the Palestinian Authority, which in turn comes directly from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The clash between both factions caused Fatah to retain control of the West Bank, but will fail in its attempt to take power in the Gaza Strip, where after two weeks of confrontations, Hamas was left with the de facto administration of the territory. which has become its center of military operations in the armed campaign against Israel.

Palestinian militiamen fire a salvo of rockets from Gaza as an Israeli missile launched from the Iron Dome missile defense system attempts to intercept the rockets, fired from the Gaza Strip, at the town of Netivot, southern Israel, on 8 October 2023. AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

The Palestinian people have not voted democratically for their legislative representation since 2006, nor for a president since those elections in 2008 when Mahmoud Abbas was elected as the Palestinian representative at the international level, a position in which he remains active today.

“Hamas neutralizes internal challenges by defending, on the one hand, the militant political discourse and, on the other, the Islamist social ideology of its core voters. It aims to demonstrate a viable model of Islamic government,” said Yezid Sayigh, a Palestinian academic.

Who supports Hamas?

The weapons capacity that Hamas possesses has drawn attention, being capable of launching hundreds of missiles against Israel, also circumventing its complex anti-aircraft systems that seemed impenetrable, until now. The answer lies in the external support that the group has, especially from Iran.

Tehran (Iran), consistent with its own indirect confrontation with Tel Aviv, has been one of Hamas’ closest allies, providing economic resources, weapons, and military and technological training so that the Palestinian group can manufacture its own missiles.

Its threatening stance against Israel has cost Hamas the rejection of the West, being included on the list of terrorist organizations by the United States, condemned in the European Union and economically blocked by countries like Egypt. However, Hamas also enjoys the support of Syria, the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Qatar, although the latter would only finance humanitarian issues.

A Palestinian protester holds a national flag as he walks past burning tires during a small protest called by Hamas east of Gaza City, along the border with Israel, on March 19, 2023, against a meeting in Egypt between Israeli representatives and Palestinians together with officials from Jordan and the United States “to restore calm.” © AFP – MAHMUD HAMS

One of the most violent conflicts in recent years has clear protagonists. Hamas and Israel represent existentially opposed ideological pillars, coupled with the constant recent aggressions of the Israeli far-right led by Netanyahu, it seems that both sides are fighting an endless war, in which both the Palestinian people, who have not voted for Hamas for more than a decade, and the Israeli are the only victims.

With local media