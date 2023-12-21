MI'll meet again soon in the forest – to look for mushrooms. That's what the men are said to have said on the phone. What they wanted to find in the forest, however, was something different. The supposed mushroom pickers from Berlin were looking for weapons hidden in a warehouse underground in the forest.

The security authorities had been listening to and repeatedly observing the suspected Hamas members for a while. The investigators then struck last week. Police officers searched five apartments and a restaurant in the capital. Three men were arrested in Berlin and a fourth in Rotterdam, Netherlands.