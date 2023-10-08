The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is experiencing its biggest escalation in decades after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, October 7.

Hamas fighters managed to penetrate Israeli communities near the Strip, killing residents and capturing hostages.

Israel responded with massive attacks on Gaza.

Hamas has controlled the Strip since 2007 and has vowed to destroy Israel.

Both sides have fought several wars in recent years, although analysts say never on the magnitude of the recent attacks.

At BBC Mundo we explain the origin of this organization and the reasons behind this Saturday’s attack.

What is Hamas?

Hamas is the largest among the various Palestinian Islamist groups and its name is an Arabic acronym for Islamic Resistance Movement.

Its origin dates back to the early days of the 1987 Palestinian Intifada against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Its militias, the so-called Al Qassam Brigades, were founded in 1991 and are led by commander Mohammed Deif.

Hamas, or in some cases the Al Qassam Brigades, are designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other powers.

How did Hamas gain power?

During the 1990s, Hamas gained prominence for opposing the peace accords signed in Oslo in 1994 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which then represented the majority of Palestinians.

Despite numerous operations by Israel and drastic measures by the Palestinian National Authority (the main political organization of the Palestinians), Hamas realized that it had effective political veto power in orchestrating suicide attacks.

It carried out multiple bus bombings between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, killing dozens of Israelis, and intensified its attacks after Israel killed its main bomb maker, Yahya Ayyash, in December 1995.

The attacks were widely blamed for alienating Israelis from the peace process and bringing Benjamin Netanyahu to power.

Hamas continued to gain power and influence in the following years as Israel clamped down on the Palestinian Authority, which it accused of sponsoring deadly attacks.

Hamas organized clinics and schools, serving Palestinians who were disappointed with the administration of the Palestinian Authority, led by the Fatah political movement.

In March and April 2004, Hamas spiritual leader Ahmed Yasin and his successor Abdel Aziz ar-Rantisi were killed in Israeli missile strikes in Gaza.

In November of the same year, Yasir Arafat, historical leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization and later of Fatah, died.

The Palestinian Authority was then under the leadership of Mahmoud Abbas, who saw Hamas’ war tactics as counterproductive.

Since 2005, when Israel withdrew its troops and settlements from Gaza, Hamas has become increasingly involved in the Palestinian political process.

In 2006 he won the Palestinian parliamentary elections, strengthening his power in the Strip.

Since then, tensions between Fatah and Hamas have dominated Palestinian politics and, despite several attempts at reconciliation, the Palestinian leadership remains divided.

Hamas controls Gaza and has never recognized agreements signed between other Palestinian factions and Israel. The West Bank is governed by the Palestinian Authority.

What are the principles of Hamas?

Hamas’s founding charter of 1988 defines the historic Palestinian territories – including modern-day Israel – as Islamic land and excludes any permanent peace with the Jewish state.

In 2017, Hamas produced a new political document that softened some of its stated positions and used more measured language.

There was no recognition of the State of Israel, but it did formally accept the creation of an interim Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The document also emphasizes that Hamas’s fight is not against the Jews but against the “occupying Zionist aggressors.”

Israel said the group was “trying to deceive the world.”

How has the conflict with Israel been?

Since taking control of Gaza in 2007, Hamas militants and Israeli forces have engaged in several clashes.

Israel, along with Egypt, has maintained a blockade of the Strip since 2007 to isolate Hamas and pressure it to stop its attacks.

Israel considers Hamas responsible for all attacks coming out of Gaza and both sides remain in a constant state of conflict, alternating between bloody incidents and major hostilities.

One of the deadliest, in 2014, left 2,251 Palestinians dead, including 1,462 civilians, during 50 days of fighting. On the Israeli side, 67 soldiers and six civilians died.

In May 2021, 256 people were killed in Gaza and 13 in Israel in an 11-day conflict that ended with an Egyptian-brokered truce.

However, as BBC international editor Jeremy Bowen points out, the recent escalation is the most ambitious operation Hamas has launched from Gaza and the most serious territorial penetration Israel has faced in a generation.

This unprecedented attack comes one day after the 50th anniversary of a surprise attack by Egypt and Syria against Israel in 1973 that sparked a war in the Middle East.

The symbolism of this date was not something the Hamas leadership overlooked.

