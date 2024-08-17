Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 15:01

TV presenter Sílvio Santos, 93, died in the early hours of Saturday the 17th, at 4:50 am, at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, where he had been hospitalized for seventeen days. A statement signed by four doctors at the hospital and released shortly before 11 am reported that Senor Abravanel died as a result of bronchopneumonia after infection with influenza A (H1N1).

In July, the presenter had already been admitted to the hospital for four days, after being diagnosed with H1N1 flu. On August 1st, he returned to the hospital already presenting complications resulting from the flu.

After a viral infection with H1N1, the patient tends to be more susceptible to a bacterial lung infection, developing pneumonia. In the case of bronchopneumonia, a subtype of the infection, inflammation occurs in the alveoli, the lung structures responsible for exchanging oxygen with the blood.

What is H1N influenza?1

Influenza A (H1N1) is a subtype of influenza A virus and the most common cause of influenza in humans. Through different mutations, this subtype has given rise to a wide range of strains, including some that are more virulent, such as the one that caused the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918. H1N1 is usually behind the majority of hospitalizations due to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the country.

The main symptoms of influenza A are fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, hoarseness, among others.

The progression of the disease varies greatly depending on the patient’s profile. People with chronic diseases, the elderly and children under 2 years of age are the most vulnerable and subject to complications, such as pneumonia.

Vaccination is one of the main measures for preventing influenza. Because the influenza virus is highly mutable, the vaccine is updated annually so that it can protect against the three subtypes of the microorganism that have circulated most during the last year, including the most recent strain of H1N1.

Therefore, it is important to get vaccinated annually. The SUS provides the vaccine free of charge to priority groups. When there are vaccines left over, as was the case this year, the campaign is open to the entire population. To get vaccinated, simply go to the Basic Health Unit closest to your home.

Other preventive measures include: washing your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol gel; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; covering your nose and mouth when sneezing; and avoiding sharing personal objects such as cutlery, plates, glasses and bottles. Another important measure is to keep environments ventilated and avoid close contact with people who show signs or symptoms of the flu.

If the flu is diagnosed early, antiviral medications can be given for treatment. Other recommendations include drinking plenty of fluids and staying in isolation to prevent transmission of the virus. Bacterial pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics.

The short medical statement released by Albert Einstein about Silvio Santos this Saturday morning was signed by four doctors: geriatrician Gabriel Truppel Constantino, geriatrician Victor José Dornelas Melo, surgeon José Curado, and the hospital’s medical director, Miguel Cendrorogio Neto.