Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/01/2024 – 10:22

Nattan announced on Monday night, the 1st, a career break. The 24-year-old singer was diagnosed with the H. pylori bacteria three months ago. According to him, the medicines that doctors gave him have damaged his vocal chords.

How the Estadão showed, many people carry H. pylori in their stomachs without negative consequences, but for some, it can move into the mucus layer of the stomach and cause a range of problems, from inflammation to ulcers and cancer.

Many people who have H. pylori likely contracted it during early childhood through contact, such as sharing food or breathing in aerosols released by vomit. It can also be transmitted through food that has not been cleaned or cooked safely, or through water contaminated with the bacteria.

H. pylori is more prevalent in certain parts of the world, such as Africa and South Asia. In the Brazilian population there is a high number of individuals with H. Pylori, but the percentage of people who will develop cancer, for example, is quite small. Greater attention should be paid to cases diagnosed with the association of the presence of bacteria and other diseases, such as atrophic gastritis and intestinal metaplasia.

What are the symptoms of H. Pylori?

A gastroenterologist may request a specialized exam to better characterize the disease. The main symptoms include difficulty swallowing, weight loss, vomiting, poor digestion, stomach pain and nausea.

Some studies suggest that symptoms such as excessive burping and reflux can be controlled with dietary changes, such as eating lots of fruits and vegetables or decreasing your salt intake. There is also a treatment: a high dose of antibiotics and acid blockers taken over several days.

O Estadão It has also been shown that peptic ulcers occur when open wounds form in the protective lining of the stomach or at the beginning of the small intestine. They are caused by H. pylori or the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen, especially when taken in higher doses or for long periods of time, although individual sensitivities may vary. Over time, both H. pylori and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can break down the lining of the intestine, leading to the development of an ulcer.

Some studies suggest that H. pylori may be beneficial to the esophagus or protect against asthma. But experts point out that people who have stomach problems and test positive for H. pylori should opt for antibiotics.

What is the treatment like?

Ulcers caused by H. pylori infections are treated with antibiotics, and those caused by nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are treated by discontinuing their use. (If you need over-the-counter pain relievers in the meantime, your doctor may recommend an alternative, such as acetaminophen.)

Proton pump inhibitor medications that reduce stomach acid secretion (such as Prilosec) are also prescribed short-term to allow ulcers to heal, or long-term if you need to take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs regularly.

In a video posted on his social networks, Nattan explained the side effects of the treatment he is undergoing. “I started this very intensive treatment with very strong antibiotics. Fourteen days of medicine. And these medications gave me a lot of reflux, and what I was taking for reflux, I couldn't manage with the H. Pylori antibiotics. This caused a lot of edema in my vocal cords,” he said, without setting any date for his return to the stage.