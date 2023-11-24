Guty Carrera was a trend again, after once again denying having been unfaithful to his ex-partner Melissa Loza with the ‘Bailando’ hit, Milett Figueroa. His name once again monopolized the covers, but what many do not know is that ‘Potro’ His name is not Guty. In this note we detail the entire history behind this nickname and we will reveal its meaning. real name.

What is Guty Carrera’s real name?

Guty Carrera’s real name is José Leopoldo Carrera Tapia; However, for a curious fact they have called him Guty since he was little. “My first word was: ‘Agú’. I didn’t call myself mom or dad and I grew up and in the family they knew me as ‘Agutito’. (…) From ‘Agutito’ he went to ‘Gutito’ and when my mother got upset she said ‘Guty’ and she has always been Guty Carrera“, he told journalist Carla Chévez.

Guty Carrera triumphs in Mexico. Photo: diffusion

He later detailed: “It is not a stage name, it is not the nickname of social networks. It’s Guty because that’s how they know me. You go and leave a letter at my house and ask: ‘Is Mr. José Leopoldo here?’, and my grandfather says: ‘He doesn’t live here, leave him somewhere else.’ That has happened to me several times”, also acknowledged that in Televisa He is known as ‘Guty’, not by his original name.

How old is Guty Carrera?

Edith Tapia’s son, Guty, was born on September 30, 1990, that is, todayHe is 33 years old.

What country is Guty Carrera from?

Guty Carrera is from Guayaquil, Ecuador; However, he lived there for only the first two months of his life. He arrived in Peru after his mother crossed the border with him and his one-year-old sister. The woman left Ecuador fleeing the physical abuse she suffered from the father of her children and she never returned.

