Micaela Ortega is 12 years old and meets a new friend on Facebook. The friendship with La Rochi de River, who claims to be the same age, grows over time. Until one day, after arguing with her mother, Mica decides to go to La Rochi’s house. A cousin of her friend will pick her up to take her.

Indeed, a 26-year-old young man goes to meet Mica. But it is not the cousin of La Rochi de River, but Jonathan Luna, who is behind that fake Facebook profile. Luna tries to rape Mica and, as she resists, he strangles her with a T-shirt and murders her.

This sad story is the result of deception and Internet harassment, and leads us to wonder what is the grooming and how the new law passed by Deputies works.

What is grooming

Grooming is an English word that describes the action by which a person uses social media, email, texting, or online games to contact minors to commit sexual crimes (abuse and even rape).

Luna, sentenced to life in the trial for grooming and femicide of Micaela Ortega.

In the case of Mica, which occurred in Bahía Blanca in 2016, Luna created the fake Facebook profile to get in touch with her victim. By posing as a girl, he gained her trust and even managed a personal encounter. In 2017, Luna, who had created a dozen fake profiles and harassed other girls, was sentenced to life.

Most cases of grooming (about 600 a year in the province of Buenos Aires), fortunately, they do not end in murder, but this is a crime contemplated by article 131 of the Penal Code. The penalties range from six months to four years in prison.

Figures from NGOs such as Mamá en Línea warn that, in Argentina, one in five boys admit to having been sexually harassed online and four out of ten have received messages with explicit sexual content. In quarantine, the problem was increasing. However, 28% of adults do not know what grooming is.

Despite the fact that crime increased, 28% of adults do not know what grooming is.

The new law passed by deputies

The Chamber of Deputies turned into law an initiative to create the National Program for the Prevention and Awareness of Grooming or Cyberbullying against Girls, Boys and Adolescents. He also started a campaign against the grooming which gives examples of this problem.

Article 4 of the law that creates the Program establishes its objectives: “Raise awareness about the responsible use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), guarantee the protection of the rights of girls, boys and adolescents against grooming; train the educational community in order to raise awareness about the problem of grooming, design and develop dissemination campaigns in order to meet the objectives of the Program and provide information on how to report this type of crime. “

One of the initiatives consists of including information on the danger of overexposure in the networks of minors and the existence of cybercrimes as the home screen of mobile phones, tablets and other devices.

In addition, it will include tips to reject pornographic messages and warn about the danger of posting photos of yourself or friends on public sites. The recommendation to use private profiles and not to accept people who have not been physically seen or are not known is another of the items on this alert screen.

Before a grooming case it is important to keep all the evidence (conversations, messages and screenshots), to ensure the conviction of the aggressor.

On the other hand, according to the law, you must provide information regarding how to act in the face of a computer crime and the importance of keeping all the evidence (conversations, messages and screenshots) in the event of a harassment situation (complaints can be done by phone 137). Finally, the Program will have a web page with information on grooming and responsible use of ICT.

Grooming: 8 tips to intervene

While the Program is running, consider what measures to take to avoid grooming. The CEO of the cybersecurity company VU, Sebastián Stranieri, offers a series of advice:

1. Get informed. It is the best strategy for adults. You have to take time to understand how the applications used by children work and be aware of possible updates, so that you can sit down with them and explain how to use social networks and warn them of its dangers.

2. Share the use of technology. Something that can serve to have a good time is also a way of understanding the relationship they have with the digital world, and it helps us adults to be better prepared for any eventuality.

3. Share safety training. Today it is possible to access material of all kinds and for all ages on the Internet, which teaches children about the different threats that exist online. Seeing them with them also allows us to understand how to approach this issue with the little ones.

4. Respect the restrictions. It is not appropriate for children to have social networks before the age of 14. Cheating and opening a profile “because all friends have theirs” is not a good start. Most networks set age limits at 13 or 14 years.

5. Configure the privacy of the accounts. It is the adult’s duty to investigate how to activate parental controls and how to configure children’s profiles so that they are restricted to friends and family only.

6. Don’t talk to strangers. This advice, which we were given when we were kids, is more relevant than ever on the Internet. Children must understand that under no circumstances should they engage in conversations with people they do not know. Teens, in particular, should know that it is not convenient to share personal and private information, nor to respond to emails or come in contact with strangers.

7. Generate a safe browsing environment. As well as apps, browsers and search engines also have parental control tools. The use of devices connected to the Internet should be in common home environments and never in spaces that cannot be accessed by an adult.

8. Don’t challenge them. If at any time the children take an action that exposes them or puts them at risk, it is important to avoid the challenge and maintain an open dialogue to understand what happened, and then make a complaint if appropriate.

