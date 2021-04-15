The alert jumped a few days ago, when the Canadian agency Health Canada published a study warning about the health risk of masks containing graphene. “Health Canada’s Preliminary Assessment of Available Research identified that inhaled graphene particles had some potential to cause early lung toxicity in animals. However, the possibility that people inhale graphene particles from face masks and related health risks, “the statement said. The masks in question were Metallifer brand, in blue and gray colors.

Soon the notice reached Spain, where communities like Basque Country and Castilla y León withdrew them. These have been added in the last hours Madrid and Andalusia. The Professional Union of the Ertzaintza (SiPE) requested on Wednesday the immediate withdrawal of these FFP2 masks composed in part with graphene. They had been distributed among teachers, Ertzaintza staff and hospital service workers from the Basque Country, as well as Andalusia, Madrid and several provinces of Castilla y León.

The specific models that have been withdrawn, so far, are those of the IIR surgical mask, disposable graphene and biomass, from the manufacturer Shandong Shengquan, distributed by Amevisa SAU, and the FFP2 Healfiber, from the same manufacturer and supplied by Iturri SA. The Basque health service made the decision out of “precaution. There is no evidence or clear scientific studies that demonstrate its danger or whether there is a risk to health.” To find out if the one we use contains graphene in its composition, just take a look at the packaging to see the materials (in English, graphene). These masks, like practically any other, can be purchased online.

What is graphene?

Graphene is a material that is made up of carbon atoms and it is widely used in industries such as technology, due to its properties, which make it very light and resistant. Antonio Osuna, professor at the University of Granada, affirms to 20 minutes which is “the best conductor of electricity and heat that exists. Can be cut but does not break on impact“.

Due to its resistance, it is common for it to be present in sensors or even bulletproof vests. The reason that has led to the paralysis of these masks, according to the expert, is that “They do not use overlapping sheets, but cutouts (nanoparticles) that can be potentially inhaled “, which could lead to “inhalation of the mucous membranes”. Still, however, scientific evidence is scant about this novel material.

Meanwhile, nanomaterials experts from the United States explain that nanoparticles of this material “should not be used where they could potentially be inhaled without a good deal of prior safety testing. “For its part, the industry of graphene for commercial use, The Graphene Council, points out that “the amount of graphene used in properly manufactured face masks it is usually low, in relation to the percentage of the total materials used“.

Even four NGOs have requested the European Union to withdraw these masks despite being approved by the European entity. The president of the Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, even used one of them in a recent appearance before the media.