A few months ago, it surprised everyone with the arrival of RTVE Play and its wide range of television offerings, giving users the opportunity to enjoy content without having to pay a single euro. Now, the Google TV platform has just announced the arrival of additional TV series and moviesthus adding more free options for users.

Google’s goal is clear and simple: offer a wide variety of free content from its platform, without neglecting the possibility of accessing the most popular streaming platforms. This is possible if you have a device with Google TV, such as the latest Chromecast, or a Smart TV that includes Android TV.

In its most recent update, Google TV has added the free movies and series from The Roku Channel, along with exclusive content from Roku Originals. In addition, you can access free channels of different categories, such as news, sports, entertainment, and even programming in Spanish. And best of all, there is no subscription or account login required.

How to access Google TV?

To access this content, you just have to download The Roku Channel on your device with Google TV or on your Smart TV with Android TV through the Google Play Store. Once the application is installed, you will be able to enjoy all this wide television offer. Notably, The Roku Channel also provides the option to add premium subscriptions to services like Starz, AMC Plus, MGM Plus, and others.

However, it is not yet known if this option will be available on Google TV and Android devices, since it has not been present on other Smart TV platforms. Until now, The Roku Channel was only available on Roku, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs. In addition, the content can also be accessed through the Android and iOS apps, as well as from their website.

At this time, this service is not available in all regions, but as is often the case, it may be available soon. access 80,000 free series and movies. Google TV’s main objective is to offer more and more free content to its users.

It is possible to have Google TV on your cell phone

The same Google TV options apply to mobile phones, in this case, you must download the application, as long as your device does not have it, but Android cell phones generally already come with it from the factory.

You don’t need to open an account, automatically Google TV will bring all streaming services together in one place. It is important to disclose that in the case of series that require a subscription, you will need to have access to those accounts.

Although somehow some consider Google TV as the new competitor to streaming services, it should be noted that it is an application that, as described on its website, manages to bring together smat TVs, streaming devices and free channels in right where, so you can play everything on the same screen without jumping from application to application.

The benefit, for now, is that and that you can access all the free series, movies and channels that the application has.