Indian Railways, which was closed for several months due to Corona crisis, is now running smoothly across the country. People are traveling across the country using it with caution for movement. The Union Budget is going to come after next few days. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Railways is considering increasing the fare. Amid speculation about increasing the fare of the railway, the statement of the railway itself has come.

On Monday, Indian Railways of the news agency ANI said – “It has been reported in a section of media that there is a possibility of some increase in passenger fares. This news is baseless and factless. There is no such case of increase in fare. . “

Certain sections of media have reported about possibility of some hike in passenger fares. This news is baseless & without any factual basis. There is no proposal under consideration to increase fares. Media is advised to not to publish or circulate such reports: Indian Railways – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Indian Railways further said – The media is advised not to publish or circulate such news.