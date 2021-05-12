Brand Studio for Colgate

Have a impeccable smile is the most sought after goal when it comes to oral health and aesthetics. However, in the daily care routine, a fundamental factor is not always taken into account to achieve a good result: the gum care.

.This May 12, the World Gum Health Day, a date that is used to publicize the importance of good oral health and, in that sense, the dentist Mara Casal (MN 37693) explains the relevance of brushing: “The gums play a very important role both in protecting and supporting the teeth. Its care is as relevant as that of hard tissues, that is, the teeth ”.

The Colgate Total 12 Strengthened Gums line helps prevent gum problems caused by bacteria.

That’s why Colgate, the industry leading firm, just launched Colgate Total 12 Strengthened Gums, a line composed of three products: a toothpaste, a mouthwash and a brush specially designed to protect the gums.

Consequences of poor hygiene

Failures in hygiene and lack of prevention they can generate pathologies that affect the gums.

“Diseases are a set of infectious conditions caused by the pathogens present in our mouth: periodontal bacteria. While the gingivitis mainly affects the soft tissues, causing its inflammation; the periodontitis it’s a state more advanced of the disease, the result of gingivitis that has not been treated in time ”, explains Casal.

Although the first phase of the disease is reversible through daily oral routine and regular visits to the dentist, periodontitis, with inflammation and bleeding can have serious consequences, such as the loss of the bone and ligament that supports the teeth. I mean, it could end with the loss of the tooth.

Prevent so as not to have to cure

The dentist recommends a daily routine of care that includes a thorough brushing 3 times a day after each meal with a soft bristle brush, massage the gums for a minimum of two minutes.

The more comprehensive the care, the better results we will obtain.

“Toothpastes, particularly those with zinc citrate and pyrophosphate, are excellent because they help regenerate epithelial tissue and help prevent gingival pathologies. With continuous use they help prevent gingivitis, plaque formation and bad breath, partly thanks to their antibacterial action ”. It is good to floss and finish brushing with an antibacterial mouthwash to complete a good oral care routine.

To prevent pathologies, toothpaste Colgate Total 12 Strengthened Gums has a formula that contains CPC and Zinc. Therefore, with proper brushing, and continuous use for 4 weeks, generates 12 hours of defense, the key to achieving comprehensive oral health.

In addition, the Total rinse 12 Strengthened Gums increases protection since it reaches those areas where the brush does not access. With a formula that contains CPC and Zinc, like toothpaste, it works even under the gum and its effect lasts for 12 hours. This is the only way to achieve complete oral health and strong gums.

The Gums Therapy toothbrush, which gently massages the gums, favors a soft and deep cleaning, which efficiently removes plaque. It has a high density and ultra soft design, with a fine tip to gently massage the gums and compact head. And finally, since brushing cannot remove all the bacteria and food debris that are between the teeth and on the gums, it is advisable to floss, and finish the routine with a specific mouthwash.