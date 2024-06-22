Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/22/2024 – 16:41

The Lisbon Legal Forum, an event held in the capital of Portugal by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Gilmar Mendes, and therefore called “Gilmarpalooza” will go into its 12th second edition and will bring together representatives of the Three Powers of Brazil, businessmen from Country and notable Portuguese figures in various panels to discuss topics relevant to Law between the two countries.

“Gilmarpalooza” is organized by the Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research (IDP) – whose partner is Gilmar himself –, by the Institute of Legal and Political Sciences of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon (ICJP) and by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

According to the organization of the event itself, it is an annual legal forum “to discuss challenges, visions and different models of legal systems present on both continents from varied perspectives”.

This year there will also be the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), leaders of the two Houses of the National Congress, ministers of President Luiz Inácio Lula Silva, the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), governors, among others.

Multiple themes pertinent to the present and future of Brazil are also discussed. Between the 26th, 27th and 28th of June, businesspeople, thinkers and politicians will discuss, among other topics, the separation of Powers, energy transition, global conflicts, disinformation, artificial intelligence and the judicialization of politics.

Brazilian authorities usually use public resources to participate in the Forum in Portugal. Four of Lula’s ministers – Jorge Messias (Attorney General of the Union), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Vinícius Carvalho (Comptroller General of the Union) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology) – confirmed to the Estadão who will be at the seminars. The trips will be paid for with public funds from the ministries.

On the Supreme Court side, six ministers will be present, according to the Forum. These are Cristiano Zanin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli, Flávio Dino and Alexandre de Moraes. The last three did not confirm their presence in response to the Estadão.

The STF explained that only the president or whoever represents the Presidency can have international tickets and daily allowances paid for by the Court. Barroso, however, will have his costs paid by the event organization and will not receive daily allowances. The Court will be responsible for the travel of security guards for the magistrates.

As shown by the Estadão in May, the STF paid R$39,000 for security during Dias Toffoli’s trip to the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, London, between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.