This Sunday, May 9, the calendars of many Spaniards are marked in red. After six months, the state of alarm comes to an end, after being approved on October 25, 2020. With it, It also puts an end to certain measures that restricted the fundamental rights of people not being covered by the legislative umbrella that the Government has used all these months. Thus, as of Sunday there will be no curfew and no perimeter closures. But beware, because this does not mean the end of the pandemic.

Of course, there will not be in most communities, but certain regions have managed to maintain mobility measures thanks to the Courts of Justice, who have the last word for the approval of these measures. Ultimately, the Supreme Court could take action. Although many communities have yet to comment on their new measures, some others have already confirmed the end of their curfew, which will be a very exceptional situation in the early morning from Saturday to Sunday.

Ghost hour arrives

It looks like a movie title but the truth is that it is still a curious fact. The fall of the state of alarm at midnight on Sunday will cause Thousands of Spaniards have to return to their homes at 11:00 p.m. this Saturday, hour that has been decreed for the curfew in most of the autonomous communities of the country.

However, the end of the state of alarm – and, with it, of the curfew – will allow them to go out on public roads at midnight, that is, just one hour later. And it is that night mobility is one of those fundamental rights that, from 00:00 on this Sunday, will recover again.

Galicia wants to avoid the ghost hour

In his appearance before the media on Thursday to announce the new measures, the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, He described the restriction of mobility for just one hour as “illogical” since nothing will change. Thus, the Galician president delays the curfew on Saturday until 00:00, with the intention that citizens do not have to return to their homes before midnight on Sunday.

Of course, in those municipalities with the maximum restrictions, the curfew will remain in force at 11pm, even with the end of the state of alarm.