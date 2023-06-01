When you work in classical mathematical logic, for each sentence or each topic that you are going to deal with, you only have two possibilities to define it: either it is true or it is false. Fuzzy logic introduces the nuances, because in life not everything is true or false or for you to understand it better, not everything is black or white, there are many degrees of gray between black and white. Fuzzy logic searches for mathematical models capable of expressing what we know as uncertainty or degrees.

Imagine a typical phrase: it’s cold. We are clear that when it is 0 degrees everyone feels cold, but with 10 or 12 degrees there are those who think it is cold, but there are those who think it is not. And you cannot say that below 6 degrees is cold and above – no. You need some kind of gradualness, some way to express something more than just true or false. Another very clear example: everyone knows that approaching a lion is not safe and that it puts you in danger. But if you get closer it’s not that you’re sure, you’re sure, you’re sure and suddenly you take one last step and you’re no longer sure. There is no fine line between being sure and not sure.

Fuzzy logic is used to transfer systems to the computer. If I have to represent, for example, if a person is tall, we use fuzzy logic to find a way to represent the gradations. These gradations are often sought with linguistic labels. For example: being short, being medium and being tall. In fuzzy logic you give values: 0 would be false, 1 would be true and any intermediate value is telling us how close it is to the truth if it is very close to 1 or how close it is to error if it is very close to 1. 0. For that, what we do is look for a gradual representation by means of a number.

Fuzzy logic is used to try to represent our language, the most ambiguous aspects. In computers, to represent gradations

Fuzzy logic is used in many applications, but where we use it the most is in what we call linguistic labels, which is trying to represent our language, and that is because it is one of the most ambiguous aspects. It consists of being able to pass a sentence through numbers to the computer because the computer only understands numbers, mathematical functions. For example, if what I want is to represent that the computer has overheated, I don’t say yes or no, what I do is give a number to the degree of heat that the computer has related to how far it can withstand that temperature. For example, I can say that the degree of overheating is 0.8 and that means that it is overheating, but 0.8 is not the same as 0.6 or 0.2. In all cases that device is heating up but to a different degree.

The three fields of knowledge from which fuzzy logic is built are: computer science for programming, abstract mathematics (algebra) for models and a lot of statistics.

Until a few years ago, fuzzy logic was widely used because it allows us to do something we call explainable artificial intelligence models. In them the computer would tell you: you have to turn off the computer because it is overheating and if you keep working on it in ten minutes it will get so hot that it can break you. He gives you the explanation. Fuzzy logic tries to simulate our language and makes it possible to generate these explainable artificial intelligence systems.

We are currently experiencing a boom in other inexplicable artificial intelligence systems, in which the computer tells you to turn off the computer. He can’t give you an explanation. But fuzzy logic is still used in some fields, for example, in medical diagnostics. If a person says I have these symptoms, the computer doesn’t just say you have cancer. In these cases, in which fuzzy logic is used, the system gives you an explanation of how it reached that conclusion.

Laura de Miguel She is a contracted PhD professor at the Public University of Navarra, researching fuzzy logic, artificial intelligence and data science.

Question submitted by Isabel Rios Garcia

we answer is a weekly scientific consultancy, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the program L’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions to [email protected] or by Twitter #werespond.

