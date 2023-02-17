Of Health editorial

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), diagnosed in Bruce Willis (67 years), includes several pathological conditions characterized by the involvement of the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, important for the control of language, behavior, thinking ability and part of the movement. a neurodegenerative disease characterized by the progressive deterioration of neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes. It represents one of the most frequent causes of dementia together with Alzheimer’s. It generally affects people between the ages of 45 and 60 (of both sexes), but also younger or older subjects. Compared to Alzheimer’s disease, it has a higher family history, probably linked to a genetic predisposition. About one in three people with frontotemporal dementia have other cases of dementia in their family.

Frontotemporal dementia caused by an accumulation of defective proteins within brain cells, which damages them and prevents them from functioning properly, he explains IssHealth. Like other types of dementia, it tends to get worse over time, with a progressive loss of mental abilities. When behavioral disturbances are the main problem, we speak of frontal variant of frontotemporal dementia (bv-FTD), according to the website of theItalian Frontotemporal Disease Association. If instead the language to be affected (as in the case of Willis), with difficulty in naming common objects, articulating words or understanding what is being said, we speak of progressive non-fluent aphasia (PNFA) or semantic dementia (SD). There are also forms with motor disturbances characterized by slowing, stiffness and tremors: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and corticobasal syndrome (CBS). In rare cases, frontotemporal disease may present with decreased limb strength, in which case it is termed frontotemporal dementia with motor neuron disease (FTD-MND). There is currently no cure for frontotemporal dementia.