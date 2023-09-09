Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos They turned on the networks again and generated controversy after, more than a year after their separation by the actor’s ampay, it was revealed that the ex-partner will be the protagonist of a new novel for America TV. Is about ‘Forgive me’, a production that was announced by the channel’s official pages on September 7. Now, many people are intrigued to know what this controversial series that is on everyone’s lips will be about, so in this note, we will tell you the details.

What is the plot of the novel ‘Forgive me’?

As is known, Aldo and Érika will star in a story in a world of wounds that remain marked in the soul. “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles… but also redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?” says the América TV ad.

Also, in the short but revealing trailer, we see Lito Acosta (Miyashiro) say goodbye to some inmates as he is about to be released from prison, while Lara Ferrara (Villalobos) prepares for a wedding dress parade. During the event, the press approached her and asked her about Lito’s release: “What do you have to say?” At the news, Érika’s character leaves the place in shock, helped by her assistant.

What is the release date of ‘Forgive me’, a novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

So far, América TV has not provided more details about the premiere of “Forgive me.” However, it is known that the soap opera will air in september and it will be broadcast on all the official channels of said television house, that is, through its open signal and its América tvGO website, both totally free.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos star in ‘Forgive Me’. Photo: America TV

