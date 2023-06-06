Technically, ‘el futbolito’ is a subcategory of soccer, since it can be said that it is very similar to the original soccer, but with a variation in its regulation.

One of the current precursors of this soccer subcategory would be the soccer project created by ex-soccer player Gerard Pique, ‘The King’s League’, since the teams that make up this competition are fundamentally based on this category.

This type of Soccer is characterized by taking place on artificial pitches.

The rules of this type of sport are practically the same as soccer, for this reason if you want to know what changes and why they are unique, we invite you to continue reading.

‘football’ rules

Number of players on court.

In this case, The game can be played if there are two teams on the field. Each of these must be composed of seven players, one of these will have the role of goalkeeper.

As an important fact, if a team does not have that number of players, they can start the game if they have at least four on the pitch.

For a match to take place there must be at least 4 people from each team.

Players’ clothing

Just like in professional soccer, players cannot carry objects that could affect the well-being of everyone on the pitch. Players will need to wear numbered kits to remain distinguished. You can use any kind of boots, but what is recommended are synthetic grass soccer shoes, since it is in these types of places where the matches are held. The use of shin guards is mandatory, to avoid any aggression or strong injury.

Referee

Just like in soccer This type of authority has all the power to make interventions in the meetings, since as it is the voice of authority, it can determine when there is a foul, when a player has to be sent off or the match has to be stopped.

This person acts as an impartial judge so that the match is carried out without any problem of conduct.

Match duration

Both in ‘futbolito’ and in soccer, the duration of the matches consist of two halves. But in this case each one will last 25 minutes and has these particular characteristics.

The rest time between these times is 5 minutes.

The referee is the one who will be responsible for timing the playing time.

You can guess time to each part, if it is the case.

The referee is the only one who has the power to add more time to each part of the match. Photo: Sergei Chirikov / EFE

Fouls and infractions.

The system of faults and infractions will be the same as the one already known. This system is divided into four, which are related as everything that can occur in the football match.

Free shots.

Indirect free kicks.

Penalties.

Banns.

And finally, expulsions.

Yellow and red cards are also implemented in this modality.

Free shots

A big difference in the procedure of this sport is now talking about free throws. Since when a foul occurs, it is given as a free kick in the form of compensation to the affected team.

As a unique feature of foosball, it was determined that all kinds of fouls related to free kicks will go indirectly, this means that a valid goal cannot be obtained through a free kick that goes directly to the goal, rather, the players must create a play from scratch starting from a pass or a cross.

form of penalties

As is known, this type of shot is taken from the penalty area line and only the rival goalkeeper and the field player who is going to take the shot can be in this place. The other players must be inside the field, so that no dispute arises.

Throw-ins

Just as in professional football, a throw-in is carried out every time the ball in its entirety has crossed the touch line, and it will be put into play, throwing it with both hands into the court in the direction the player wants. Do not forget that this serve has some rules, which must be done for the shot with the hands to be valid.

The player taking the serve must be behind the sideline. The players of the opposing team must be at least 2 meters away from the server. You cannot take your feet off the ground at the time of the serve. A goal cannot be scored directly from the throw-in. The executor cannot delay more than 5 seconds in the serve. He will not be able to execute the winger and send it to his own goalkeeper and he will take it with his hands.

goal kicks

One of the rules that changes the most is when a goal kick is taken, as this happens when the ball has completely crossed the end line.

But when doing so the goalkeeper has to place the ball in his area, he can serve in any direction, but the big difference comes when in the foosball it is not allowed to pass the ball beyond his own field.

Corners

This type of charge must be made when the ball leaves the bottom line, but only if it is ejected or lassoed by a player defending that area.

The corner kick must be taken with the foot, the ball must be positioned exactly on the intersection of the goal line and the touch line.

And ready! As you may have noticed, these rules are quite similar to those of soccer that we all know, however it has some laws that can benefit the matches to be more dynamic and not so long.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DAURTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

