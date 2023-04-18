Real Madrid is one of the biggest teams in the world and everything that happens around the Spanish capital as a whole is news and takes on a very important relevance. It was chosen as the best club of the 20th century, being a clear example of what the white team is in the history of football. Being the sponsor of a club as important as the one in the White House is a million-dollar investment, but it also generates a large return for the company that decides to invest in the club. Such is the case of emirates.
This is one of the most prestigious airlines in the world with headquarters in the city of Dubai, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Within what is the Middle East, it is the largest since it has more than 3000 weekly flights between 74 cities in the 6 continents that exist on earth. Throughout its history, it has obtained more than 400 top-level awards, which represents a very high level of excellence.
The relationship between Emirates and Real Madrid began in the 2011 season when it began as a global sponsor but then, two years later, in 2013 it became the Main Sponsor of the White House. This means that the white team has spent one of the most important moments in its history with Emirates as sponsor after winning more than 22 titles, including 5 UEFA Champions League.
The airline and the Spanish club have an agreement that extends until the end of the 2026 season in what is a very large strategic alliance for Real Madrid since, at least, they receive €70 million for this arrangement.
