Find My Device lets you locate, protect, and erase your lost Android device.

In addition to helping you find your device when it’s online, it also has offline search features that can help you find it even if you’re not connected.

By default, your Android device stores recent encrypted locations with Google and participates in the Find My Device network, a crowdsourced network of Android devices that uses end-to-end encrypted location information to help you and other Android users find their lost devices.

How do I turn on Find My Device?

To activate it you must go to the Android Settings, then go to the Google section. Then you find the section Security. There you will see the option of Find my device to activate it.

One billion Android devices are now part of Google’s new network. These gadgets use Bluetooth to find nearby items and securely send their locations to the tool.

If they are detected, you will see them in the corresponding app. Just remember to log in with your Google account on the other device.

When you log into the app and have more than one device linked to your Google account, you’ll see them in the top bar. Now, just tap on the device you want to locate and the location will appear on the map. However, it must be turned on for it to take effect.

Help others with your smartphone

Your Android device does the same thing to help other users find their gadgets offline. If you keep the default option where the network is used to locate gadgets, the information your device sends is only used if other users on the network also detect the item.

For added security, your device locations are encrypted using your Android device’s PIN, pattern, or password. They’re visible only to you and people you share your devices with using Find My Device. They’re not visible to Google and aren’t used for any other purposes.

