The Israeli newspaper “Jerusalem Post” quoted the organization as saying that it is “in daily contact with the Israeli army and responds to its direct requests immediately,” confirming the existence of a rapid response mechanism that allows it to transfer funds within 24 to 48 hours.

She added that the “FIDF” funds the majority of the support received by Israeli soldiers, adding: “This support is undeniable, as more than $34.5 million has already been transferred to the Israeli army since October 7, to meet direct requests for humanitarian assistance for a large number of soldiers.” And 360,000 reserve soldiers were called up for service.”

The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces organization also supports soldiers with “medical equipment, ambulances, hygiene supplies, and food.”

FIDF expects that an amount ranging from $100 to $150 million “will be necessary to meet the growing needs of the Israeli army as the situation continues.”

Last week, the Jewish Federations of North America announced that they had also collected $550 million for Israel, due to the war with Hamas.