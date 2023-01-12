The invasion of Praça dos Três Poderes by coup demonstrators last Sunday (8) may have surprised many people, but it was already being organized by social networks days before, by users who used the code “Festa da Selma” to refer to the event .

Agência Pública discovered that the expression was being used by Twitter users aligned with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the extreme right. According to the website, the first publication containing the expression was made by the user @Fernand58617686, on January 5th. His Twitter bio was: “God, Fatherland, family and freedom. Conservative, Right”. At the time of publication of this text, the account was offline.

+Brain ages faster with a lack of vitamin D, says study

The choice of name alludes to the term “Selva”, used by the Brazilian army.

Interactive map showed where the buses would leave

An article published by UOL this Thursday (11) reinforced that the organization of the acts was also done in a Telegram group called “Pesca e Caça”. The group also had an interactive map called “Trip to the beach” where the bus stops for Brasília were listed.

The report also had access to messages within this group, which has more than 18,000 members, where they talked about bus fares and even where protesters could find free transportation.

Who financed?

One of the points on which the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) are focused at the moment is to know who were the financiers of these acts.

On Tuesday night (10) a cell of the hacktivist group Anonymous called Etersec published a note in which it claimed to have discovered the names of 50 people who would have financed the anti-democratic acts. Among them are elected senator Magno Malta and businessmen Eladio Pinheiro Canto and Hernani José Alves.

In their networks, Malta manifested itself before the publication, on the 9th, denying that it had called for the act in Brasilia. The report was unable to contact him on Wednesday.