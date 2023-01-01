It did not last long in “Fourth estate” The journalist Federico Salazar He is a beloved television host on América Televisión who starts his day very early to inform Peruvians about the latest news. His son Sebastián Salazar wanted to follow in his same footsteps, despite the fact that he did professional studies in another career; However, he had a premature stint on the América TV Sunday program, as he withdrew shortly after entering the open signal.

The challenge of presenting “Fourth Estate” was not well received by the public, which was used to journalists who were the face of the program for years. For this reason, it left quickly, but I continue in the same category. However, not everyone knows what he currently does. Here we will give you all the details of the firstborn on a personal and professional level.

Who is Sebastian Salazar?

The communicator Sebastián Salazar was born in Lima, Peru, 33 years ago. Many would believe that the television host studied Communication Sciences because of his current work, but nothing is further from the truth, since he really studied Philosophy at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. His second career was Economics and he even got to do a specialization at Johns Hopkins University.

He became popular because his father, Federico Salazar, is a remembered presenter who has been on the small screen for many years, but what not everyone knows is that his mother, Carol Nunez, She studied Communication Sciences and, although she was the image of open signal programs, she was more involved in the organization aspect. He is the firstborn of the six children that Katia Condos’ husband has. The philosopher began his media career when he started working at Canal N for the space “N Noticias”.

In July 2022, the economist Sebastián Salazar surprised his followers by announcing that he would become a father for the first time and, therefore, would make his father, Federico Salazar, a grandfather. This was strange, since the driver does not usually share much of his private life on his social networks.

Sebastián Salazar has given his followers news: he will be a father with his girlfriend. Photo: composition Jazmín Ceras/LR/Instagram/América TV.

Sebastián Salazar led “Cuarto poder” for a short time

Many found out about the existence of Sebastián Salazar when he was presented as the new bully of the Sunday program “Cuarto poder”, a program focused on research in the field of public and private institutions. The announcement was made in December 2021 and would be with Tatiana Aleman. His entry into said space occurred after the departure of Sol Carreño and Augusto Thorndike.

The event caused such a stir that the same journalist wrote on her Twitter account: “ I don’t know how it is today, but before there was competition. I came to (América Noticias) Primera Edición for a casting and I also passed one for ‘Cuarto poder’ ”. I had two privileges that I dream all Peruvians have one day, because they are rights: a good education and timely information on the occasion.”

The period that Sebastián Salazar lasted in charge of “Cuarto poder” lasted less than six months, since in July 2022 he was out of office. america television.

Sebastián Salazar says goodbye to the “Fourth Estate”

As the news that they would no longer lead the Sunday program became official, the hosts Sebastián Salazar and Tatiana Alemán took a few minutes in what was the last program in their charge, to say goodbye to their audience properly.

“With this investigation with which we feel extremely proud, like so many other social impact notes… we close this cycle,” said the communicator. “We thank you for placing your trust in us” added the son of Federico Salazar.

What does Sebastian Salazar do?

After withdrawing from the ranks of america television, the economist Sebastián Salazar continued working for Canal N in the space called “Toque de curfe”. Apparently, he has completely left his career as a philosopher and economist to devote himself fully to driving. Will he return to América Televisión? Will they give you a position like directing “Fourth Estate” again? We will know in time.