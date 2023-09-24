podcastIn the AD BZV Café This is discussed every Sunday evening immediately after the broadcast on NPO1 Farmer seeks wife and then, so to speak, the harvest of the new episode is raked together! The regular guest is of course Angela de Jong, but other enthusiasts also join us. This week that is AD colleague Charlene Heezen. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.

The farmers out Farmer seeks wife Europe met their chosen letter writers for the first time during the speed dates this episode. No reason for farmer Haico to take off the patch that the 42-year-old dairy farmer from Denmark always wears on his head. “We haven’t seen Haico without it once. What is he hiding?,” Angela de Jong wonders. “That headdress really needs to come off now. That’s the first thing I would ask if I was on a date with him. But he did choose nice women.” See also Economy - Millionaires and explorers: who were the crew of the OceanGate?

The 23-year-old farmer Bernice also did surprisingly well during the speed dates. The previously shy farmer’s wife from Sweden seemed ‘a completely different person’. “I expected more from Richard from Slovakia,” says Angela. “He turned out to be quite stiff to deal with. I now understand better why he needs a program like this.”

For 63-year-old Piet from Germany, three women had already lost weight before his speed dating started due to unspecified ‘circumstances’. Yet the former cow farmer managed to select five very enthusiastic women for a follow-up date. Angela noticed something different when selecting the 57-year-old cow farmer from Normandy. “It is clear that Claudia is going for slim. All men with a belly have lost weight.”

And what kind of French poem was written on the note from Bob, who had brought a tree for farmer Claudia? Presenter Manuel Venderbos paused the broadcast especially for this. And how do men with ‘spirularity’ fare… Does that help or hinder Claudia? See also Minister of Justice says government seeks to "restore order"

In short: Listen in! To the AD BZV Caféevery Sunday at 9:20 PM, right after Farmer seeks wife, with regular guest TV columnist Angela de Jong. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.

Read all the news about Farmer Wants a Woman in our special file.

Listen to our Farmer Wants Woman Podcast with Angela de Jong below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

© ADR



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: See also "Pigeon, doll from Olinda": Richarlison's goals become a meme