Fair car insurance for everyone. How would you interpret that?

Taking out car insurance is a complex puzzle. The more difficult the car, the more difficult it is for insurance. The reasons behind this are sometimes close to discrimination. Or is it right for an insurance company to be so strict?

My situation

I have a strong opinion anyway, because I recently bought a BMW M2 Competition. Very happy with it, but taking out car insurance was not that easy. While you think you pose little risk with things like alarm class 3, GPS location via the BMW app and the fact that the car is safely in a closed garage.

I was rejected by all kinds of providers because I did not meet the conditions. Without really going into it clearly. I decided to ask further. It really came down to this. You have a car that is too fast for your age, I could only insure the M2 Competition when I was 35 years or older. On the one hand, I thought it was a compliment that at the age of 29 I was still seen as a reckless young person. On the other hand, it is of course a downright insult.

Most insurance companies do not look at personal circumstances or your driving experience. You enter your details and based on those variables you will be told yes or no. All’s well that ends well, after some research I found a suitable car insurance policy and I can happily and safely vroom vroom in the BMW.

Fair car insurance

Cooperative Univé had a survey conducted by MarketResponse among 1011 respondents asking them where they think the limits are when it comes to car insurance. Between solidarity and solitary. Car insurance for everyone, or strict distinctions with a jungle of different premiums?

The research shows that more than four in five Dutch people believe that everyone with a car should be able to take out car insurance. Only 6% disagreed.

It is true that 70% do not want to pay the price for that solidarity. They believe that risk groups should pay more premiums. Think of young drivers, the elderly, damage drivers or people who live in a city (more crime).

According to four out of five respondents, a higher premium is justified for crash pilots who have caused personal injury or people with a conviction for alcohol or drug use while driving. Only one in five Dutch people think a higher premium is justified for people over 70 and young drivers up to 25 years old

In addition, 50% of respondents say they disapprove of age discrimination in cases where car owners are refused on the basis of their age. Such as my situation with various insurance companies. In addition, 81% indicate that they think it is a bad thing if an insurer refuses you based on your level of education. Because sometimes insurers also ask about that.

People seem to have few problems with the risk groups, but their interpretation gives rise to different opinions. Exclusion based on age and education level is not unusual in the world of insurers, but they can still get away with it. In short, what is fair car insurance?

