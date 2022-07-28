The French President, Emmanuel Macron, receives this Thursday the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salmán, despite criticism of human rights defenders for their international “rehabilitation” after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

MBS’s first European tour since the journalist’s death It comes about two weeks after US President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, at the height of the Ukraine war and rising energy prices.

The Saudi prince, who began his tour in Greece, arrived in Paris on Wednesday night, where he was received by the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire.

“MBS’s visit to France, or Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, does not change the fact that he is a murderer at all,” Agnès Callamard, the former UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, who investigated the murder, told AFP. of Khashoggi.

The journalist, chronicler for the Washington Post and critic of Saudi power, was killed by Saudi agents at the country’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered with a saw.

A UN investigation deemed it an “extrajudicial killing for which Saudi Arabia is responsible.”“. US intelligence claimed that Bin Salman “approved” the operation against Khashoggi, but Riyadh denies this.

“The Saudi journalist had urged to return to the kingdom its ‘dignity’ by ending the ‘cruel’ war in Yemen and, in addition, had denounced the new waves of arrests” in Saudi Arabia in 2017, after his ascension to crown prince, recalls Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in a statement.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was dismembered at a Saudi consulate, according to the prosecution.

Double standard?

Emmanuel Macronwho is visiting Africa, tA “working dinner” is scheduled for Thursday with Bin Salmán (MBS) at 6:30 p.m. in the afternoon at his official residence, the Elysee Palace, according to a statement from the presidency.

The meeting will serve to address the supply of energy and the control of the Iranian nuclear program, the biggest regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

MBS can apparently count on Emmanuel Macron to rehabilitate him on the international stage despite the horrific death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

That it is received by world leaders “is even more shocking, if possible, since many of them have expressed their condemnation (of the assassination) and promised not to integrate MBS into the international community”, denounced Callamard, who speaks of a “double measuring stick”.

Despite Saudi Arabia’s history of human rights abuses, many Western powers see Riyadh as a crucial partner on energy issues, defense issues, and for its staunch opposition to Iran.

“MBS can apparently count on Emmanuel Macron to rehabilitate him on the international scene despite the atrocious death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi authorities’ relentless crackdown on any critics, the war crimes in Yemen,” Bénédicte Jeannerod lamented on Twitter. of the NGO Human Rights Watch.

A moins qu’engagements forts & concrets en matière de droits humains n’aient été securisés avec Arabie Saoudite avant la visita, ce que rien n’indica, Macron recevant MBS ne fait que risquer de le réhabiliter et de blanchir son malgré d’image egregious abuse https://t.co/VFLEyXL5Qk pic.twitter.com/j73EO4sQAO — Benedicte Jeannerod (@BenJeannerod) July 28, 2022

Macron met with bin Salman in Saudi Arabia in December 2021 and, in recent days, also received in Paris two leaders allied with Saudi Arabia, Egypt’s Abdul Fatah al-Sisi and Mohamed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates.

The war in Ukraine has once again put the energy-producing countries at the center of the board.

The red carpet rolled out for these two leaders disappointed human rights activists, but the French president then traveled to Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon and Benin, three African countries that are not seen as exemplary democracies.

Western countries have been seeking since the beginning of the Russian offensive in Ukraine in February that Saudi Arabia, the leading exporter of crude oil, increase its production to ease the markets and limit inflation.

But Riyadh is resisting the pressure, evoking the commitments made with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly lead.

“This gives them a political influence that they use to reaffirm their importance on the international stage,” added Lons, for whom, in this context of rising prices, “human rights in Saudi Arabia are no longer really the priority on the agenda.” .

AFP

