The former president of the United States donald trump (2017-2021) is summoned to appear this Thursday before a judge in Washington DC for the reading of charges after his indictment for his alleged attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 elections.

(You can read: Why can Donald Trump continue in the presidential campaign, even if he is convicted?)

The ex-president is summoned to appear before magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya at 4 pm (local time) in the federal court of the District of Columbia, where the capital of the United States is located.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump: the serious crimes in his attempt to reverse the 2020 election result)

As in the other two criminal cases he is facing, Trump is not expected to be detained and, as he has done previously, he may plead not guilty to the charges against him.since he considers the processes that are underway against him as “a witch hunt”.

At Thursday’s hearing, the judge will hear the arguments of the prosecutors and the defense, and could later establish the conditions for Trump to be released.

(Of interest: Trump will appear this Thursday before a judge in Washington for a new reading of charges)

Upadhyaya, who was nominated at the time by former Democratic President Barack Obama (2009-2017), has brought several cases related to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The former president pleaded not guilty.

In these types of appearances, the detainee’s fingerprints are usually taken and a mugshot is taken, but it is likely that this last step will not occur with Trump since in previous indictments no snapshot of this type has been taken.

For this case, Trump has been charged with four counts for his alleged attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 election.culminating in his supporters storming the Capitol: Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Obstruct Official Process, Obstruction and Attempt to Obstruct Official Process, and Conspiracy Against Rights.

(See also: These are the new charges facing former US President Donald Trump)

This criminal accusation is added to two others that the former president has faced in recent months. One of them occurred in New York, where Trump has been charged with 34 counts for alleged payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair in the past, to buy her silence during the 2016 election campaign. The trial is expected to begin in March 2024..

The other is in Florida, where the former president has been charged with 40 counts of illegally stealing and keeping classified documents he took from the White House in his Mar-a-Lago mansion. Here the trial is scheduled to begin in May next year.

(You can read: Donald Trump and Joe Biden, tied for the 2024 presidential race, according to a survey)

In the case now, in Washington DC, it is unknown when the trial could begin, despite the fact that special counsel Jack Smith announced on Tuesday that he wanted the process to be “quick”.

The former president woke up this Wednesday with a message of thanks to his followers for the support they have shown him after his indictment the day before for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 elections.

(Keep reading: Donald Trump continues to sweep Republicans despite his legal troubles)

True to form, Trump used his social network, Truth, to launch that message, written entirely in capital letters: “THANK YOU ALL!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE.” He added that the indictment announced yesterday “has woken up” the world to what he considers “the corruption, scandal and failure that has happened in the last three years in the US.”

“USA IS A NATION IN DECLINE BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN BIGGER THAN EVER. I LOVE YOU ALL!!!” he wrote.

EFE