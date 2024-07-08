Thousands of Palestinians fled fighting in Gaza on Monday, where the Israeli army deployed tanks and issued new evacuation orders, at a time when diplomatic efforts are intensifying in view of a possible truce.

Nine months after the start of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, new discussions will be held this week in Qatar and Egypt, two of the countries mediating in the conflict along with the United States, with a view to a truce.

Fighting continued on Monday in the Palestinian territory, where Israeli tanks, with air support, attacked several neighborhoods in Gaza City in the north.

Thousands of residents were forced to flee, witnesses and the Civil Defense said, on foot or in carts, carrying only a few belongings, among the ruins and under incessant bombardment by Israeli drones.

A woman carries a bottle of a local cleaning product in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 8, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

The Israeli army has issued new evacuation orders for the third time since June 27, this time in the city centre, following calls to evacuate in the eastern neighbourhood of Shujaiya.

The army announced that it had “launched an anti-terrorist operation” in the city of

Gaza, especially around the UNRWA building.

CIA and Mossad chiefs in Qatar on Wednesday for talks on Gaza

The heads of the US and Israeli intelligence services are scheduled to travel to Doha on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire agreement in

Gaza between Hamas and Israel, a source familiar with the discussions told AFP on Monday.

CIA chief William Burns and Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea “will travel to Doha on Wednesday,” the source said, adding that they will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been negotiating behind the scenes for months to achieve a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Barnea was in Doha on Friday and upon his return, Israel announced that a delegation would return to Qatar this week. Egypt is also expected to hold meetings this week.

On 8 July 2024, young men hand-washed clothes with a bar of soap in their displacement tent in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the talks in the Qatari capital focused on “the transition from an initial truce to a longer period of calm.”

According to a Palestinian official, Egyptian mediators are also expected to take part in the talks in Doha, where the Palestinian Islamist movement’s delegation will be led by Khalil al-Hayya.

Among the points of disagreement, the official cited the fact that Israel “vetoed the release of 100 Palestinian prisoners” in Israeli jails, “among them several senior leaders of Hamas, Fatah, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front.”

Hamas, he added, “demanded that the mediators commit to a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Rafah terminal and the Philadelphia corridor,” located between southern Gaza and Egypt, “during the fifth week” of the ceasefire, if it were to come into effect.

“There are other points (…) linked to the return of displaced people from the south of the Gaza Strip.

Gaza to Gaza City and to the north” of the Palestinian territory, he added.

The prospect of a cessation of hostilities in Gaza has been revolving for months around a gradual agreement worked out by mediators, which would begin with an initial truce.

A senior Hamas official said Sunday that his movement no longer demands a permanent ceasefire to begin negotiations on the release of Israeli hostages.

“At a time when Hamas is showing flexibility and positivity in facilitating the conclusion of an agreement (…) [el primer ministro israelí, Benjamin] Netanyahu continues to put new obstacles to negotiations, “intensifying his aggression”

Gaza, the movement accused on Monday.

Netanyahu reiterates that he will continue the war until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are released.

