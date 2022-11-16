from Vera Martinella

a rare and aggressive neoplasm typical of adolescents and young adults, often diagnosed when already in an advanced stage. Symptoms and treatments available

About 75 young Italians are diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma every year and the five-year survival rate after the discovery of the disease is around 50%. a rare and aggressive tumor hit 24-year-old Alice Manfrini, who disappeared a few days ago after telling her illness to the end on Tik Tok. A disease that, just like in your case, mainly affects adolescents and young adults and affects the bones or soft tissues of the body. Despite the many advances it remains difficult to fight because it often does not respond or resists the available therapies, but the prognosis depends on many factors (such as the size of the tumor, the site of the disease, the stage and timeliness of diagnosis).

Malignant tumors in children are a rare event, but every year in Italy about 1,500 children in the 0-14 age group fall ill, in addition to about 900 adolescents between 15 and 19 years old. And if today, thanks to the many advances in therapies, 80 percent of them recover definitively, against some types of cancer there is still much to be done. what is well known that there are problems in accessing cancer care for AYA patients (from the English Adolescents and Young Adults, or adolescents and young adults) – he explains Andrew Ferrari, one of the leading experts on this issue and coordinator of a European working group committed to filling the gaps -. Statistics also demonstrate this: teenagers and under 40s risk not receiving the best therapies or receiving them late, with consequences on their chances of recovery, to the point that, disease and stage being equal, an adolescent is less likely to recover than a child or an adult. A first problem to be addressed certainly the diagnostic delayalso due to the fact that tumors in young people are rare events and often those directly involved are the first to overlook the symptoms, then patients lose precious months in visits and tests before obtaining a correct diagnosis, because the doctors themselves struggle to recognize an infrequent pathology, with which they have to deal only a few times during their professional career.

It also takes time to find the right center in which to seek treatment: the possibilities of treatment and recovery are often the same as those of other forms of cancer, but it is essential to rely on expert doctors in the choice and management of therapies. Adolescents and young adults represent a unique group that lives in a middle ground between the world of pediatric and adult oncology and their management is still a challenge – continues Andrea Ferrari, pediatric oncologist at the National Cancer Institute of Milan – . Both pediatric tumors and more typical adult tumors can occur in AYA patients. There is a lack of specialists and structures focused on their needs and specialized in the treatment of the neoplasms that affect them. Much progress has been made in recent years, but further improvements can and must be made.

In particular for sarcomas (a generic term that includes various subtypes of tumors affecting bones, soft tissues, cartilage, adipose tissues) the therapies are very complex and require specific skills, so it is advisable to contact highly specialized centres. How is the diagnosis reached? In most cases sarcomas cause no symptoms details until the mass, growing in volume, causes pain or compression symptoms of surrounding organs or tissues or clinically evident one swelling which tends to increase – he replies Roberto Luksch, pediatric oncologist of the IRCCS Foundation National Cancer Institute of Milan -. After the magnetic resonance, which must always be performed with the contrast medium, if the radiologist suspects sarcoma, the first assessment is to do a biopsy, which is generally performed on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia.

Treatment And for therapies? Obviously it depends on many variables, starting from the subtype of sarcoma in question and Ewing’s is treated with the combination of chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy – underlines Luksch, one of the leading specialists in Italy -. Approximately 30% of patients who have localized disease at the onset and over 50% of those who already have metastases at the outset end up not responding to therapies (those who are defined as “refractory”) or encounter a relapse after first-line therapy. Unfortunately, these situations condition the prognosis in an unfavorable way. A study that we presented at the last American Oncology Congress (during the plenary session, the one dedicated to the main news) actually made us take a step forward and helped us understand the way forward in choosing a therapeutic strategy, case by case. case.