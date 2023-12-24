The European Union (EU) will restore environments damaged by human activity as if they were paintings that over the centuries lost their original colors or old buildings in ruins that are rebuilt.

The governments and European institutions reached an agreement to approve the well-known Nature Restoration Law which obliges the national authorities of the bloc to carry out works to restore terrestrial or marine environments damaged or altered by people as faithfully as possible to their natural state.

The standard foresees that by 2030, 30% of degraded land and marine surfaces will have been “restored.” That percentage will increase to 60% in 2040 and 90% in 2050.

The Spanish vice president and minister of Ecological Transition (Madrid holds the semi-annual presidency of the EU Council), Teresa Riberaapplauded the agreement, recalling that it is the first global standard of its kind and that “it will help us rebuild healthy levels of biodiversity and preserve nature for future generations, while also combating climate change.”

The European Commission estimates that 80% of the natural habitats of the old continent are in a state of conservation “bad or mediocre” and that up to 70% of European soil is degraded.

The governments of the 27 EU countries will have to prepare national restoration plans detailing how they intend to achieve these objectives and prioritize environments already included in the Natura 2000 network before 2030. That network includes all national parks and other areas with some kind of environmental protection.

In addition to recovering damaged habitats, the rule requires that, once its recovery is achieved, sufficient measures be maintained so that it is not damaged again. One of the most striking measures is that by 2030 the trend towards reduction in pollinator populations must have been reversed and their growth must be measured every six years.

What does the standard for 2030 include?

The standard also includes measures such as planting 3 billion trees before 2030 and restoring river beds, eliminating disused dams and weirs, to make at least 25,000 kilometers of European rivers flow freely, with nothing to impede the passage of water.



By 2030 there can be no net losses of urban green spaces and tree area compared to 2021 and from 2030 this area must increase, to make cities greener.

The MEP rapporteur of the new norm, the Spanish socialist César Luena, assured after the agreement that “A European law is needed to address the loss of biodiversity.”

Economic benefits of restoring nature

According to the European Commission, the new law will also generate economic benefits because it estimates that for every euro invested in habitat restoration, eight euros in economic benefits will be generated.

The norm does not oblige, as the most committed wanted, to show results, but it does oblige governments to show that they put all the means at their disposal to achieve those results.

The legal text sparked a months-long political battle. The traditional right and the extreme right rejected it in the European Parliament despite the fact that the 27 governments had given it their approval. The battle was ideological (they are opposed to measures that they believe could clash with economic development) but also political.



The leader of the traditional right in the European Parliament, the German Manfred Weber, wanted with his refusal to reject a norm that his fellow political member and countryman, the also German Úrsula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, had strenuously defended.

Weber was not asking to change the rule but to reject it completely, alleging that it endangered European food safety, something that the European Commission denied with several reports.

In reality, Weber sought to show the rural electorate that not only the extreme right defends the economic interests of the European countryside, especially a few months before continental elections are held in June. The traditional right and the extreme right failed and the text passed on July 12 by a handful of votes. Last night it was finally agreed with the governments.

The only concession to the right is that the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, could suspend the application of the new rule if it considers that, as conservatives and ultras denounce, it puts food safety at risk.

The opinion of environmental NGOs, after a first reading of the text, is that it is the most ambitious norm possible given the political balances and that it will have a real effect on the recovery of natural habitats, but not all the effect that it could have had if the recommendations of the scientific community would have been listened to.

