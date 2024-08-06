David Lynch, the acclaimed director, screenwriter and producer known worldwide for films such as The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986) and Wild Heart (1990), recently revealed that he was diagnosed with emphysema. He said this in an interview with Sight and Soundthe magazine of the British Film Institute. After the article was published, David Lynch confirmed the news on his X account: “Yes, I have emphysema due to my many years as a smoker. I must admit that I enjoyed smoking very much: the tobacco, the smell of it, lighting up the cigarettes and smoking… But this pleasure comes at a price, and in my case it is emphysema.” What is this disease and what are its symptoms?

According to the Mayo ClinicEmphysema is a lung disease that causes difficulty breathing. People with this disease have damage to the air sacs in their lungs, known as alveoli. Over time, the inner walls of these sacs weaken and break down, forming larger air spaces instead of many small ones. This reduces the surface area in the lungs available for oxygen exchange, decreasing the amount that reaches the bloodstream.

The Rochester, Minnesota-based medical center also notes that most people with emphysema also suffer from chronic bronchitis, an inflammation of the tubes that carry air to the lungs (bronchi), which causes a persistent cough. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are two conditions that make up chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Smoking is the main cause of this disease.

There is no cure for emphysema, but treatments can help control symptoms and improve quality of life. Treatment approaches include quitting smoking and the use of medications, which can be taken occasionally or daily.

Lynch quit smoking more than two years ago, he said on social media. “I recently had a lot of tests done and the good news is that, apart from emphysema, I am in excellent shape. I am full of happiness and will never retire,” the director added.

More than three million people live with COPD in the United States

The American Lung Association estimates that more than three million people in the United States They live with COPD, of which emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the main conditions.

This disease is characterized by:

Persistent obstruction of airflow, which makes breathing difficult and severely affects quality of life.

Emphysema can be caused by smoking, indoor and outdoor air pollution, and a genetic form of COPD called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Signs and symptoms of emphysema may take years to appear.

The most common early symptoms are difficulty breathing, coughing up mucus, wheezing and chest tightness.

Key facts about smoking

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death worldwide. American Lung Association has highlighted several key data that illustrate the magnitude of the problems it can cause: