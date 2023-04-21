Of Daniel of Diodorus



A wave of emotional stress is sweeping through human societies, with an increase that is clearly perceptible between 2009 and 2021. It is a long-lasting phenomenonprobably to be related to some elements of contemporary society, such as the continuous relaunch of news, often worrying and negativethrough social media, but also to reduced social cohesion, lack of job stability, economic and political uncertainty.

I study Especially people with a low level of education and with economic difficulties are affected, even if not even the population groups belonging to higher socio-economic groups are exempt from growing emotional stress. And, age-wise, it’s mostly involved the



the group between 15 and 35 years old, while there are no significant differences regarding gender. These data emerge from a large data collection, carried out on over one and a half million people in 113 different countries. The study, published in the

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

The two researchers found the presence of stress, sadness, worry and anger, which represent the most significant elements of emotional stress.

The role of drugs and that of the Covid-19 pandemic According to the study authors, this state of stress could also be related to the increase in drug abuse, especially opioid painkillers, which has recently become a very worrying phenomenon in the United States. Present, but the role played by the Covid-19 pandemic is not decisive in generating this type of stress. “We verified that the level of emotional distress actually increased by two and a half percentage points during the 2020 pandemic,” say the research authors.

«A result in line with what emerges from longitudinal studies that indicate that the pandemic has had a modest negative psychological effect. Furthermore, the increase in the level of emotional distress specifically related to the pandemic, as noted by this study, was short-lived, declining from 2020 to 2021, when it returned to pre-pandemic levels. Results that show how people have adapted flexibly to stressful circumstances of the pandemic and emerged relatively soon, after the first impact caused by the lockdown".