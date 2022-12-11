The popular group Corazón Serrano built its fame thanks to the cumbia san juanera and, over time, other musical patterns formed his repertoire. He walks this same path The Charm of Heartan orchestra from Piura whose leader, Lorenzo, shares blood and strategy with the Neira Warrior.

While Edwin and Yrma strengthen the reputation of the orchestra known for “Cuatro mentiras”, “La borrachita” and “Díganle”, with hits, Lawrence —older brother and former director of serrano heart— is in charge of giving the public an equally rhythmic and colorful alternative. Both scenarios savor the triumph.

How did El Encanto de Corazón come about?

The strategist and owner of The Charm of Heart tells La República the origin of the band, in 2014: “It arose, first of all, out of the interest of continuing to promote the cumbia san juanera, the northern cumbia, with a cheerful and mischievous style. Also, with the desire to experience new musical genres”.

“ I always say that we were born to produce charming music, because we enjoy innovating to give the public what they are looking for, so that everyone can continue with the joy. We play from a cumbia to a rock without losing our essence ”, he adds and, incidentally, explains the symbology of the name.

The Charm of Heart. Photo: Facebook

Likewise, it expresses the musical thread that still unites him with serrano heart: “At Corazón Serrano we have always promoted being a springboard for talent for both musicians and performers. Very modestly, but certainly, we have discovered great talents. Many members of Corazón Serrano and El Encanto de Corazón shine with their own light. (…) we are a musical family that rescues the best of its members”.

And this artistic and family connection is evident when both groups manage to unite agendas to share a stage.

Who composes the themes of El Encanto de Corazón?

“There are compositions that are born from my inspiration, but we also pay a lot of attention to songs by other authors that help us give the public what they want to hear,” he details. Lorenzo Guerrero Neira. However, the musical opportunity also extends to emerging authors:

“We bet on authors who bring us their songs only with lyrics and melody, and we take care of arranging the song and giving it life.”

Songs from The Charm of Heart

“The toxic”

“Mix My Chilala”

“Just go away”

“Tell me the truth”

“Bad dream”

“Get over me”

“Station”

“A tear”

Who are the vocalists of El Encanto de Corazón?

Melanie Guerrero Torres

Lesly Zurita

Fernanda Samame

Joy Neira Cruz

The female forward of El Encanto de Corazón is made up of Alegría, Fernanda, Melanie and Lesly. Photo: Facebook

Summoning of the Charm of Heart

The Piurana orchestra is in search of a female voice, as has been reported in its official accounts. “We continue to expand our lead to continue conquering hearts,” he says. The Charm of Heart.

“If you have a talent for singing, you are responsible, proactive, wanting to excel and have a good presence; send us an email interpreting a song of your choice”, can be read in the statement.