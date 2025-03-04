We increasingly use the screens and although our skin suffers, there is no doubt that the greatest affected are the eyes. We use the phone and computer at all hours, we go skiing without eye protection, we forced the view by reading with … the room almost dark and the streets are loaded with pollution They affect our vision.

In short, we must pay attention to many factors so that our eyes are fine. If we do not, we run the risk of losing our eyes Our eyes are dry and are unable to generate tears. This instability of tears causes inflammation and damage to the surface of the eye.

This last condition is damaging more people every day. Dry eye syndrome is an alteration in the ocular surface caused by insufficient production of tears or by a poor quality of them. This causes inflammation, discomfort and can affect the vision, as indicated by the experts of the Brudylab laboratory.

What is dry eye syndrome

He Dry eye syndrome (SOS) It is an ocular disorder of multifactorial origin that is produced by a hydration deficit, due to lack of tears (poor production or excessive evaporation) or for producing tears of poor quality. This ailment has grown in the last decade until reaching more than 5 million Spaniards.

Every time we blink, our eyes are covered with a tear film, a necessary protective layer for Maintain a healthy ocular functionwhich consists of water, in addition to oil, mucosa and other components that function as natural antibiotics. When flickering, that joint work serves to hydrate the ocular surface and protect it from irritating agents that cause infections, such as dust and other foreign bodies. In turn, a horizontal movement in the eyelid causes the waste from the eye to move towards the tear, so keeping the eye hydrated is very important.

Having dry eye can be due to multiple factors: age, hormonal changes, prolonged screens, contamination, contact lenses or autoimmune diseases. The diet and cell inflammation also influences.

How do we know if we suffer from dry eye? As indicated by Dr. Ramón Torres Imaz, head of the Ophthalmology Service of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Hospital, «the itching, stinging or the feeling of sand in the eye They are its main symptoms, although you can also give a difficulty to open your eyes in the morning, photophobia, a feeling of blurred vision, eye fatigue or tear. In addition, irritation, redness and light sensitivity may also appear.

How to solve the dry eye

Dry eyes are uncomfortable and at certain times more, such as during a flight, being in a room with air conditioning or looking at a computer screen for a few hours.

The Dry eyes treatments They can make one feel more comfortable. These treatments may include changes in lifestyle and eye drops, for example. Brudylab experts recommend Brudysec, a nutritional complement rich in DHA, an essential omega 3 in the control of the inflammatory response and improvement of the quality of lipid layer of the tear, favoring a better natural lubrication of the eye.

«In addition, our Brudyal ophthalmic drops provide a immediate hydration and prolonged, relieved dryness and ocular discomfort. Together, these products offer an integral approach to ocular well -being, ”they say.

The ophthalmologist will provide the best treatment against dry eye, but there are some easy -to -compliance tips that, if followed, will contribute to avoid relieving the symptoms of this syndrome. These, according to Dr. Torres Imaz, are the following:

– Wear sunglasses, even in winter, against wind and cold air.

– Flash, especially in front of the computer, television or the multiple screens we have today.

– Avoid air conditioners, as well as dry or smoke and pollution environments.

– Use glasses and sunscreen of eyelids on the mountain.

– Avoid columia with corticosteroids, antibiotics, etc., because they aggravate the dry eye.

– Do not exceed the advised times for the use of contact lenses.

What do we eat to have the view?

Food, as we have mentioned, plays an important role in the health of our eyes. Some of the nutrients associated with eye protection are:

– Vitamin a. It contributes to the proper functioning of the retina and plays an essential role in the night vision. It is obtained from a type of antioxidants, called carotenes, present above all in red or orange plant foods.

– Vitamin B2. It helps prevent and treat eye problems such as photophobia, light sensitivity or dry eye syndrome.

– Vitamin B6. It intervenes in the proper functioning of the nervous system, so it can help in case of eye inflammation or light sensitivity.

– Vitamin B12. It is an aid to prevent ocular hyperemia (red eyes) and corneal ulcers.

– Vitamin c. It favors the good health of the lens, it is essential in the prevention of cataracts and help in the prevention and control of macular degeneration associated with age (DMAE).

– Vitamin e. It acts as an antioxidant in the body and in the eyes counteracts the action of free radicals to protect from diseases such as cataracts or retinal macular degeneration.

– Omega-3 fatty acids. They act by helping DMAE, glaucoma or dry eye syndrome.

– Flavonoids. These antioxidants are characterized by their beneficial effect on the retina and their correct vascularization, preventing the DMAE.

– As for minerals, selenium and zinc, they help favor a correct retinal health; Yee potassium acts as an antioxidant to protect ourselves against eye aging.