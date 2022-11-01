Currently, there are several fan fics – stories created by fans – of dragon ball. But not all of them stand out for their plot and proposal in the same way as dragon ball kakumei.

This is a project created by fans of Akira Toriyama’s work that not only shines for its plot but also for the quality of its drawing. It’s a work of @Darkows, @Poissonlabo and @Reenko; could be considered an alternate history.

To work, it takes as its starting point the film of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and it plays with the idea of ​​those universes that the King of Everything or Zen Oo Sama erased in the past.

That was before the events of Dragon Ball Super when ‘Todito’ – as Goku calls him – destroyed six of the 18 known universes. It was all due to a fit of rage. Currently there are only 12 of them and that fans were able to meet.

However, in the plot of dragon ball kakumei these universes reappear and in this way the creators of this manga-like work can develop unexpected and unusual events.

Like the mysterious Universe 0, which is a threat to the Saiyans. Currently there are 13 chapters of this work which continues to progress. As expected, it includes a series of new and unusual characters with great powers.

Where can Dragon Ball: Kakumei be read?

To be dragon ball kakumei of a fan fic, which obviously is not authorized by the publisher Shueisha, owner of the rights of dragon ballhas an irregular distribution across various websites.

The creators of this recommend MangaDraft, but there it is in English. So if you want to read it in Spanish then one option to do so is the place of TuMangaOnline where it is translated in that language.

If you want to be aware of the news and when the new chapters of this story will be available, then it is best to follow the official account. It’s from @db_kakumei on Twitter.

The most recent chapter, which is the 13th and that we mentioned before, came out on October 25. So it will be some time before the next one is online.

In addition to dragon ball we have more anime information in EarthGamer.