In recent days the McLaren announced the signing of a new driver who will race in 2024 Indianapolis 500 with Woking stable: Kyle Larson. The name of the 30-year-old Californian probably says little to European enthusiasts, but he is very well known in the United States. In fact, Larson is among the strongest and most successful riders of the NASCAR Cup Series, the main American car series with covered wheels, extremely followed by the stars and stripes public. Larson competes with the Hendrick Motorsport team at the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro and the Detroit company acted as a bridge for this negotiation, given that McLaren uses engines manufactured in Michigan in IndyCar.

Larson had long expressed his intention to take part in the most famous and famous race on the IndyCar calendar, but his participation will put him in front of a epic challenge which is somehow emblematic of the ‘old school’ way in which motorsport is still experienced in the USA. Traditionally, in fact, the day of the Indy 500 also competes NASCAR which provides, on the occasion of Memorial Daythe longest race on its calendar: the Coke 600, disputed on the charlotte basin. However, the two races do not start at the same time. The start of the open wheel 500 miles traditionally takes place in the early afternoon, while the race in North Carolina kicks off in the evening. The challenge in which Larson will compete, the so-called Double dutyconsists of completing both races in sequence, one after the other.

Basically a driver must first compete in Indianapolis – hoping that there are no delays in the race schedule, related to any red flags or delays due to rain – then get on a plane after the race and fly to Charlotte, thus completing the feat. In recent history only ten pilots have been able to attempt this seemingly crazy feat and only one, Tony Stewart in 2001managed to complete all the 1100 miles race (about 1770 km) foreseen by the one-two. The Indiana driver closed the Indy 500 in sixth place and then even finished on the podium in the Coca-Cola 600, crossing the finish line in third place. The last one to try, in 2014, was Kurt Busch. The 2004 Cup Series champion also finished sixth at Indianapolis, but had to retire after 271 of the 400 laps scheduled at Charlotte due to an engine problem.

In 2001 Stewart released what had been, broadly speaking, his plan on that Memorial Day, making it clear to everyone what level of dedication, physical effort and organization it took to be able to complete the feat. We must remember how the two cities, Indianapolis And charlotte, they are separated from each other by just under 700 km, which can be covered – via a scheduled flight – in about 90 minutes. Obviously the time is significantly reduced with a private flight, such as those used by pilots in these circumstances. This also explains the great advance with which Larson, together with McLaren and Hendrick Motorsport, decided to organize this seemingly timeless challenge.

Tony Stewart’s program for Double Duty 2001 (all times refer to the East coast zone of the United States).

10:25am: Stewart arrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

10:50am: Stewart puts on the suit.

11:15am: Indy 500 driver introduction.

12:00: Start of the Indianapolis 500.

3:30pm: Concludes Indianapolis 500, Stewart finishes 6th.

3.35pm: Stewart drives by ‘golf cart’ from the pit area to the service center on the circuit.

3:45pm: Stewart boards a helicopter bound for Signature/Combs Flight Center.

4:08 p.m.: Stewart departs for Concord Regional Airport by private jet. Stewart is given two liters of intravenous fluids.

5:03 PM: Plane lands at Concord Regional Airport.

5:10pm: Stewart changes and boards the helicopter to reach the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

5:20pm: Helicopter lands in the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield, in front of the finish line. Stewart bids farewell to the fans and gets into his car (a replacement driver was ready in case Stewart didn’t arrive in time).

5:37pm: The start command is given for the Coca-Cola 600. Stewart’s car is placed in the 43rd and final starting position as a penalty for missing the drivers’ meeting before the race.

5.45pm: Start of the Coca-Cola 600.

10pm: Coca-Cola 600 completed, Stewart finishes 3rd.