Branches, financial entities, insurance companies and any other company related to the financial sector have had to adapt in the last two years to the new European regulations DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act or Digital Operational Resilience Act in Spanish).

And after being approved on January 16, 2023, a two-year adoption period was granted that ended last week, which means that all companies in the financial sector must have a series of new security measures by law. protection and security against possible cyber attacks and threats serious cyber attacks.

The objective of this new regulation imposed by the EU is to improve the computer security of banks and other entities that work with money. The reason is clear, cyberattacks have multiplied noticeably in recent years, and the entire financial sector is in the spotlight as the main objective.

What is the DORA Law

The DORA Law, or Digital Operational Resilience Regulation, is a European Union regulation designed to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial sector. Its main objective is improve the operational resilience of financial institutions against cyber attacks and other incidents related to information and communication technologies (ICT).

Any interruption or failure caused by a cyber attack on these systems can have serious consequences, both for institutions and their clients. DORA searches prevent and mitigate these risks, thus guaranteeing stability and confidence in the financial system.

Benefits for users

Greater security : DORA reduces the risk of fraud, identity theft and other illicit activities that may affect users.

: DORA reduces the risk of fraud, identity theft and other illicit activities that may affect users. Data protection – The law establishes strict requirements for the protection of customers’ personal data, ensuring greater privacy.

– The law establishes strict requirements for the protection of customers’ personal data, ensuring greater privacy. Continuity of services : DORA helps ensure that financial services are continuously available, even in the event of cyber incidents.

: DORA helps ensure that financial services are continuously available, even in the event of cyber incidents. Responsible innovation: DORA promotes innovation in the financial sector, but at the same time establishes a regulatory framework that guarantees that this innovation is carried out safely and responsibly.