The doppler scan is a type of regular ultrasound scan and uses high frequency sound waves. It is a process similar to a normal ultrasound and you can see the picture of the unborn baby on a computer.

Regular ultrasound causes the doppler scan to be different because it also tells about blood flow, blood flow speed, direction, and blood clotting in the blood vessels. Nowadays most ultrasound features inbuilt doppler and both scans can be done simultaneously.

Can doppler test in pregnancy

Yes, a doppler scan is safe for a pregnant woman, but you have to have this scan done by a trained ultrasound doctor. This ultrasound helps in getting complete information about the health of the baby.

Doppler scan is usually done in the third quarter of pregnancy, ie 36 and 40 weeks with growth scan. However, if there is a problem in pregnancy, a doppler test can be done before that.



Before the third trimester, a doppler test should be performed to detect genetic and cardiac disorders in the infant. At this time, ultrasound doctor should not spend more than 5 to 10 minutes in this test.

The doppler and color scan have a slightly higher thermal index but still have a lower dose. You can do this scan for the shortest time. In most cases the doppler scan should be done only for a few minutes.

Why is a doppler scan or ultrasound done?

If there are twins in the abdomen, the infant is affected by rhesus antibodies, the baby is not developing well, the baby is small in first pregnancy, the first delayed miscarriage or the baby is dead at delivery, diabetes or high Pregnant women with blood pressure who have a low or high BMI (body mass index) are doppler tested in these conditions.

The doppler is also scanned to find out whether the placenta is working properly, and whether the baby is receiving enough oxygen and nutrition.

A doctor scan tells the doctor if there is a need to take any steps to improve the health of the baby or have an early delivery.

How Doppler Ultrasound is done

The doppler is scanned like a normal ultrasound. Pregnant women lie on the table and apply water base gels on their stomachs. Now the transducer is applied on the stomach and with this you can see your baby’s pictures on the computer screen at the same time. This scan only takes a few minutes and does not hurt.