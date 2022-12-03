Leon, Guanajuato.- Officially Many people’s favorite festivities begin in December, the posadas, a great Christmas tradition, these representative parties that take place nine days before Christmas. They begin on the 16th and the great closing is on December 24.

We tell you what these celebrations are hiding in the background, do you know what the meaning of Christmas posadas is? In the Mexican Republic, when talking about posadas, reference is made to the warm punch, to the baskets of sweets, the lights and the piñatas, but beyond a celebration, the posadas have a religious background.

History tells us that the posadas arrived with the Spanish conquest, thus changing the tradition of the Aztecs, who celebrated the arrival of their God during the month of Panquetzaliztli (December). Huitzilopochtli.

this party was beginning on December 6 with a duration of 20 days and it consisted of placing flags on the fruit trees and banners in the main temple.

With the arrival of the Spanish, the celebrations called “misas de aguinaldo” were established, held from December 16 to 24.. The masses were held outdoors, where passages were read and artistic performances representative of Christmas were put on, what we know today as Pastorelas. In addition, small gifts were given to attendees known as “aguinaldos”.

After the passed Mexico’s independence, that custom of attending the celebrations of the “bonus masses” disappeared almost entirely. It was her faithful followers who rescued her and carried her out in her own homes, thus giving birth to the tradition of the “Posadas”.

The way of celebrating the posadas has changed over time and elements of each region have been added. But they have always been characterized by color, songs and traditional food. Children, young people and adults come together to “ask for a posada” and celebrate that someone has opened the doors for them and provided them with accommodation.