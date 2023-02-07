Sanremo 2023, what it is and what the Dire Association does

The theme of violence against women is at the center of the Sanremo Festival 2023 with the activists of the Dire Association – Women on the Net against violence who arrive on the Ariston stage to explain what the association is and what it does to which Chiara Ferragni donated her cachet for the music festival.

But what is the Dire Association? DiRe – Women on the Net against violence yes constitutes formally on 29 September 2008, after 30 years of informal activity on the national territory among non-institutional anti-violence centers managed by women.

The National Association bases its work on the experience of local realities and has the aim of building a national political action capable of promoting the fundamental cultural change for contrasting and overcoming male violence against women.

Dire’s actions are aimed at making the phenomenon of male violence against women visible, modifying society’s perception of its entity and gravity to place it among crimes against humanity, through: actions for the visibility of the methodology and the activity of the Centers anti-violence present on the national territory, initiatives to spread knowledge of the phenomenon of violence, research projects, with a view to reflecting on experiences and continuous and widespread training for the Centers and for the territory.

The national association DiRe is the interlocutor of national and international institutions, also for the elaboration or modification of the legislation relating to women’s rights, thanks to its wealth of knowledge, elaborations and experiences acquired over many years by the anti-violence centres.

Today, the association is made up of 82 organizations on the Italian territory, which manage over 100 anti-violence centers and more than 50 shelters, listening to around 21,000 women every year.

The statute (available for consultation here) of the Dire Association, protagonist at the Sanremo Festival 2023, was signed in Rome on 03 April 2022, in the presence of 57 members.