In collaboration with: Lookdigitalsignage

It is a modern technology capable of improving and changing the way of advertising. Through the use of specific software and displays it is in fact possible to create multimedia, dynamic and captivating content capable of changing the perspective and approach to marketing.

What is meant by signage

Even before delving into the subject and knowing the meaning of the digital signage, it is absolutely necessary to clarify what is meant by signage. This is nothing but a powerful means of communication, present in many contexts of our daily life:

● Roads

● Airports

● Railway stations

● Hospitals

● Banks

The goal of signage is to promote content by making sure that it can reach as many people as possible. It can be of an advertising type, but also informative.

Discover what’s new: digital signage

Technological discoveries and continuous studies in the multimedia field have allowed the world of signage to make a great leap forward, making it more modern and captivating.

We are talking about digital signage, or digital signage, a new way of promoting one’s business, through the use of interactive displays thanks to which it is possible to disseminate:

● Pictures

● Videos

● Sounds

All in a completely dynamic and absolutely non-static way. Compared to the classic way of doing marketing, thanks to digital signage, it is in fact possible to modify infinitely what you want to communicate, adapting the contents to the response of your audience.

Here are the key components

Digital signage is part of a subcategory of a larger electronic signage ecosystem whose key components are as follows:

● Hardware: including digital screens and displays

● Software: useful and necessary to manage communication

● Contents: customizable according to need

How digital signage works

On a practical level, the functioning of digital signage involves the joint use of the three key elements we have just mentioned. Having good software, usable from a PC or tablet, is essential as this will allow you to create personalized content. These, again thanks to the potential of the software and the wifi connection, are put in communication with the displays which represent the other fundamental element, i.e. the interface where customers will be able to see the marketing contents created by you.

Create engaging messages

Today’s consumers are very attentive to taste and fashions and are often guided by the choice of a product, also thanks to how it is offered to them. Creating interactive and beautiful to look at advertising can certainly entice the potential customer to choose to rely on the products he has decided to promote.

The best digital signage software, combined with the most modern solutions in terms of screens, can make the customer, the real protagonist of the advertising message itself.

Inform and influence customer choices

In addition to the aspect of aesthetic customization, which is very important for intriguing the potential public, the amount of information that is given in advertising is extremely important. Thanks to digital signage, it is possible to create messages complete with all the data that characterize the product you want to promote, thus giving the customer the opportunity to make an informed choice.

Thanks to personalization and editing, it is also possible to influence customers’ choices, modifying the message you want to send according to the situation. If, for example, you notice that a product is very popular, you can think of inserting a temporary price change to ensure that many people choose it, vice versa, you can opt to add discounts where an item is less chosen, so to entice consumers to make it their own.

Usage examples

As we have already said, this technology can be used in various fields. In hospitals and nursing homes to inform patients about visiting hours and doctors’ office hours. In gyms to disseminate course timetables and promote discounts on subscriptions or personal training lessons. In the waiting rooms of airports and railway stations to entertain travelers while waiting for a flight or train.

It is therefore evident how the potential of this powerful technology could be able to promote one’s earnings and success in the public.

How digital signage can improve your business

The data speak for themselvesin 2022 alone, digital signage made around 25 billion dollars and it is expected that this figure could increase by 8% by 2030. Taking the precautions we have talked about and relying on a team of experts, it is therefore possible think that this technology can actually bring improvements to your business.

What are the costs

Depending on the digital signage supplier chosen, the costs may vary but it is still possible to make an estimate of the necessary investment, by listing the initial costs:

● Digital displays: €800+, depending on size and technology

● Media player: €0 – €1500, depends on display OS and chosen software

● Mounts and cables: €50 – €350

● Installation costs: €150+, depending on the type of project

● Software license fees: €300+ for each software license

● Content creation: €2500 – €3000

In principle, it can be stated that the initial investment, given the potential that the instrument is able to offer, is around €3800.

Conclusion

Digital signage is a technology that has changed the way marketing is done. Compared to classic signs, static and unchangeable, the digital version is perfect for creating interactive content that is beautiful to look at and engaging for the public.

Against an initial expense, which tends to be affordable for many people, it seems possible to have a good chance of increasing one’s earnings by attracting many new customers.

Used in various contexts, including stations, waiting rooms, retail and hospitality services, digital signage is able to influence people’s choices by involving them in an exciting and pleasant way.