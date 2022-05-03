The concentration of glucose in the blood controlled mainly by a hormone that is secreted by the pancreas called insulin: it is used to use sugars and other components of food and transform them into energy. Diabetes is a chronic disease in which blood sugar increases (blood glucose concentration). This condition may be due to a reduced production of insulin or a reduced ability of the body to use the insulin produced. High blood glucose levels, if not corrected with adequate therapy, can over time favor the onset of damage to the body (chronic complications). These complications can strike the kidneys, retina, peripheral nerves and the cardiovascular system (heart and arteries). It is possible to live with diabetes and actively prevent complications. , therefore, it is essential to know what, in everyday life, can cause an increase or decrease in blood sugar, in order to behave in order to keep it as close as possible to normal levels from the onset of the disease and for lifetime. A good knowledge of the disease is essential to implement a careful management of diabetes. Symptoms in the early stages of the disease, particularly in type 2 diabetes, are mild and sometimes unnoticed; when they occur they are characterized by: thirst (polydipsia), frequent urination (polyuria), tiredness, vision changes, weight loss.