The level of alarm and vigilance has risen in Italy after cases have increased in various areas of the world: but how do you contract dengue, how do you understand when you get sick, and how do you treat yourself?

What is dengue? How do you take it? Dengue, also called bone-breaking fever, is a tropical infectious disease caused by four variants of the same virus That It is transmitted through mosquito bites. The mosquito is most effective at transmitting there Aedes aegyptitypical of tropical regions (it does not exist in Italy, in Europe it is present only on the island of Madeira and in an area of ​​the Black Sea) but also the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) already reported throughout southern Europe and present in Italy since 1990 can contribute to the infectionalbeit less effectively. Unfortunately, having contracted dengue only protects the person against the virus that caused it but not against the other three viral types, therefore you can get sick several times. There is no direct contagion between humans, even though humans are the main host of the virus. The virus circulates in the blood of the infected person for 2-7 daysAnd in this period the mosquito can pick it up and transmit it to others. To be transmitted, the disease therefore needs mosquitoes (which bite an infected person): Since it is not transmitted from person to person, it is easier to block the chain of transmission.

Symptoms of dengue At a distance of just under a week after the sting can symptoms appear:

– high fever,

— severe headaches,

— muscle pain,

— acute headaches,

– nausea,

– vomit. In extreme cases (1-5%) may occur respiratory difficulties and multiple organ failure, in some cases fatal. Dengue has a very low mortality rateapproximately 1% of cases which rises to 40% when the disease complicates the hemorrhagic form. In about 75% of cases the disease is asymptomatic and goes unnoticed . This happens at least with the first infection, while a second infection can trigger heavy immune reactions that can result in bleeding. The diagnosis is normally made based on the symptoms, but it can be more accurate by looking for the virus or specific antibodies in blood samples. How is dengue treated? There is no specific therapy for Dengue but only medicines to counteract the symptoms, for example antipyretics and rehydration treatments. Recently a live attenuated recombinant tetravalent vaccine is available which is effective against all four serotypes of the virus. The dengue fever vaccine it will be available from next week at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome and in other specialized centers in Tropical Diseases where it will be possible to obtain it with costs to be paid by the user. The vaccine is also available for those who have not had previous exposure to the virus. possible to administer it to subjects starting from 4 years of age and 2 doses are sufficient to achieve immunization. But how widespread is dengue in Italy? In recent years, 100-150 annual cases of imported Dengue have occurred, but in 2023 there were 362 cases, of which 82 indigenous cases in specific areas (only one victim), in particular in Lombardy and Lazio. This increase in indigenous cases, in areas where the disease is not established such as Italy, may be linked to climate change, the increase in mosquito circulation and floods, which favor the growth of mosquitoes. France had already reported three outbreaks of Dengue fever with indigenous transmission in 2022, confirming that the disease is spreading to previously virgin areas of the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the incidence of Dengue has increased 30 times in the world in the last 50 years: more than half of the world's population is at risk and it is expected that due to climate change another billion people will be exposed to the disease.

