Delicious in Dungeon is the medieval anime that will take you on a very unusual gastronomic route, while also setting epic battles. It will have very interesting touches that will not reveal a new angle to the parties' odysseys.

When is Delicious in Dungeon released? Where can I see Delicious in Dungeon?

It will be released on January 4, 2024 Delicious in Dungeon, the exclusive Netflix series. It was reported that the first installment will have 24 chaptersis a Trigger studio production.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

The Golden Kingdom falls to a mad wizard and the King promises his entire fortune to whoever manages to defeat the terrible villain who made his domains go underground. With this great promise, the different guilds of a fantastic medieval world set out to find the magician and defeat him.

However, such a world is full of dangers and an inexperienced guild falls immediately. Laios is the hero who leads a small guild composed of Falin, his sister, Marcille, an elf healer, and Chilchuck, a halfling thief. However, Falin immediately falls into the red dragon's dungeon and is devoured by it.

After that, the party will lose almost everything they have and will have to find a way to make the trip back to the dungeon to rescue the girl. With few supplies and being what they must save on, The young people will defeat monsters and try to cook them to survive and rescue Falin.

Nevertheless, It is taboo to eat monsters, for several reasons, among them the fact that they could be deadly for human consumption. In one of the first monster meals, Senshi, a dwarf who seeks to taste every flavor in the world, tells them that he wants to defeat the red dragon and cook it, teaches them how to cook the dangerous creatures and joins their party.

This will begin the great path ahead for the adventurers who seek to rescue their friend, in addition to obtaining the promised fortune, although it seems that a gourmet path lies before them.

Why is the new Netflix anime installment special?

Delicious in Dungeon It is a new story that will innovate the enormous anime installment a little. At the end of the daywe are faced with a fantastic medieval narrative that is quite far from the epic and serious of the usual chivalric installments. (Frieren, Arslan Senki) that become even gloomy (Berserk, Claymore).

Although we will find an extensive catalog of monsters and battles, there will also be a script full of comedy, as well as specific sensibilities. Let us remember that the journey began for one reason, but now there is another reason, of a much more urgent nature.

The mix of emotions and scenarios seems to promise a lot. And they will surely make us laugh a lot while inviting us to better understand how sometimes we have to do things we didn't want to do and we still end up enjoying them.

Eating is one of the most common things that people must do, despite being an almost mechanical event, we can always highlight something about it. The meal can be as intimate as necessary. Also fun and if we share it – depending on who with – it is also very different. Delicious in Dungeon It is one of those deliveries that seem naive and simple, but that could give us much more than we imagine.

Honestly, I expect a lot from this anime, let's see what it has to offer us.

How many manga chapters does Delicious in Dungeon have?

Delicious in Dungeon is a manga work written and illustrated by Ryōko Kui. At the moment, The story has 14 compilation volumes. It was published from February 15, 2014 and ended on September 15, 2023. The serialization is carried out by Enterbrain and in English it is published by Yen Press.

There is still no news of the delivery translated into Spanish.

What can I watch before Delicious in Dungeon?

If you want to see some cooking with a comedic twist, you have to gor Today's Menu for the Emiya Family. Here are recipes that Emiya Shirou's new family will enjoy. The series is available on Crunchyroll.

If you want something more gloomy and live-action, you can see Midnight Diner: Tokyo Storiesfive seasons are available on Netflix. In this tavern, which opens at midnight, the cook can prepare whatever you need, as long as you bring the ingredients. Multiple stories will be told in the comfort that only the night provides.

Will you watch one of these series before the premiere of Delicious in Dungeon?

