More and more compatriots travel to the United States in search of better opportunities; many of them are in that country illegally.

This is why the National Government has insisted since the end of last year on grant Colombian citizens the remedy known as Deferred Forced Departure (DED).

This immigration relief is decreed exclusively by the US president and, generally, includes a temporary work permit which is usually 18 months but can be extended.

In April, Colombians were the second nationality with the most arrests at the southern border of the United States, being surpassed only by Mexico. The end of Title 42 has implied stricter control at the border and greater penalties for migrants who are detained trying to cross illegally.

In the case of Colombia, It is estimated that there may be hundreds of thousands of undocumented citizens in that country, facing risks, few job opportunities and health guarantees, as well as the constant fear of being expelled from the territory.

This is why the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, sent a letter to the US government in November 2022 requesting to grant relief from Deferred Forced Departure to undocumented Colombians.

“Migration is a regional issue that must be addressed from the principle of shared responsibility, strengthening regional cooperation to ensure migratory regularization. In this sense, I would like to formally ask the US to consider authorizing a temporary immigration benefit for Colombians present in the country under the figure of the DED humanitarian program, as part of the powers of the president in foreign policy,” the official said in the letter.

What is Deferred Forced Departure?

The figure is granted only by the President of the United States through an executive order, the decree establishes the criteria to access the status and the benefits it grants. This figure is granted to citizens of certain nationalities.

It was granted to Venezuelans in January 2021, but which became invalid in July 2022.

Deferred Enforced Departure Status (DED) grants a transitory and temporary authorization to a citizen so that this can work legally in the United States, in addition to suspending deportations for a certain period of time.

However, this remedy is temporary and does not provide permanent status. It usually lasts for 18 months.

There are currently only two DEDs in place: in Liberia and Hong Kong.

The government has clarified that with the implementation of the Deferred Forced Departure they do not want to encourage more people to try to reach the US irregularly, but to help those who are there.

A resource that would benefit thousands of Colombians

Experts assure that the implementation of this modality could benefit around 200,000 Colombians who are undocumented in the North American country.

The request sent to Washington has the support of organizations such as the Colombia Human Rights Committee, CASA in Action and Soulsapaz; which would put pressure on the White House and the United States Congress to grant this immigration relief to compatriots.

Initially, the Colombian government had contemplated the possibility of requesting a Temporary Protection Status or TPS, a figure that it also grants immigration benefits and currently have citizens of 15 countries.

The process could take at least a year before the United States makes a final decision.

Meanwhile, both Colombian and US authorities recommend and promote legal ways to travel to the North American country, and insist on not resort to illegality that leads to putting life at risk.

