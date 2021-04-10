For decades, Republicans in America were the big business party, working hard to align with corporations on their preferences for lower taxes and fewer regulations. This week, they adopted a new form of economic growth: “cancel” cultural capitalism.

On a political turn, Republican Party leaders across the country spent last week vowing retaliation against a trio of famous American brands – Coca-Cola, Delta and Major League Baseball – after they criticized a new law that seeks to restrict the ability to vote in the state of Georgia.

Republican State Legislators in Georgia demanded the removal of Coca-Cola products from their offices. At the same time the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives voted to strip Delta of a $ 35 million tax break and there were similar actions against the influential MLB because it moved its “tournament of the stars” to Georgia, precisely .

The basketball league, in protest, decided not to play a game that it had planned in Atlanta, Georgia, and to do it in another state.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans on Capitol Hill, warned American corporations to stay out of politics, threatening grim “consequences” if they sided with the Democrats and what he called the “far-left mobs.”

Of course, he was quick to clarify that this did not mean cutting donations, a historic Republican flag.

The style of former President Donald Trump, with a political base driven by cultural grievances, populist messages and a false belief in a stolen election, made attacking corporations become good business for the GOP (Grand Old Party, as the Republican is known).

Minority voting restrictions

It is a tactic that also changes the axis of the discussion, for example regarding a law that will effectively hinder the voting of minorities in Georgia, which were decisive for the notorious Democratic victory in that state in November and then with the harvest of two senators that strengthened the legislative power of Joe Biden.

It is not only regarding the right to vote that corporations are attacked by conservatives.

After Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a Republican, vetoed a bill restricting medical treatment for transgender youth, Tucker Carlson, the Fox News anchor, accused him of giving in to corporate pressure. In an interview, Hutchinson said he had not spoken to any companies about the bill, although he defended his right to raise concerns.

Businesses say the political environment has created a complex situation especially because of the rise in political activism.

Basketball rebellion

For the basketball league, their decision to move that game from Georgia sparked a backlash from conservatives But if he had decided to keep the competition in the state, there were fears that the controversy would end up affecting the sport itself.

League sources describe an unsustainable scenario: several players have refused to participate in the game. The rest would have been asked, over and over again in interviews, about their positions on the voting law.

Gaming and baseball would have been consumed by controversy for months. Whether the party remains or leaves, it will be seen as political.

Conservatives spend a lot of time denouncing what they call the “Cancellation culture”, arguing that unrestricted freedom of expression should be broad for society.

But when companies express their disapproval of Republican ideas, such as an electoral law, the same rules do not seem to apply.

Conservatives call for boycotts and revocation of government benefits like tax breaks. (Perhaps with some unrehearsed theatricality: After demanding that supporters switch to Pepsi, Trump was seen with what looked like a Coke bottle partially hidden behind a phone on his desk.)

It is not even clear what exactly it means to “be canceled (canceled)” for a person or a brand, apart from having to pay a financial cost after an offensive statement or action.

Can you cancel a senator, one of the most powerful people in the US government?

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri was quick to blame the “cancellation culture” when Simon & Schuster dropped a lawmaker’s book contract for its role in seeking to overturn the results of last November’s election that Trump lost.

Hawley accused the publisher of silencing him with a “direct assault on the First Amendment.” However, when it comes to the MLB league and its positions, it is this legislator who asks for a tough financial sanction.

“Awakened capitalists continue their campaign of retaliation and repression against anyone who defends electoral integrity,” he said recently on Twitter.

Hawley calls “electoral integrity” the role he played in sustaining Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations and conspiracy theories surrounding the election outcome.

