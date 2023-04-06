For the British people, Cricket is one of the most important and traditional sports in its country that spread throughout the world between the 19th and 20th centuries.having its heyday in the late 1800s and the 1920s.

(It may be of interest to you: Colombia also has a Selection of… cricket!).

What is cricket?

He cricket was the king of sports in england and various parts of the United Kingdom, it is also believed to be one of the bases of soccer. In fact, several clubs today started out by playing both sports, cricket in the summer and football in the winter.

Cricket is a sport that is practiced on an elliptical pitch, similar to a soccer field, where two teams made up of 11 players each face each other using a bat and a ball.

A cricket match can last for days.

A cricket match can last between 3 and 5 days, depending on the importance of the game. In addition, it is highly advisable to practice this sport in summer; between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., shortly before sunset.

(Read here: Cricket: history of one of the oldest sports in the world).

Each of the cricket days are made up of 3 sessions of 2 hours each for a full duration of 6 hours. The sport allows two breaks where players and supporters can have dinner and tea.

Keys to play cricket

The bat and ball are the most important accessories in the game.

To practice cricket, You need to have two teams of 11 players each, both sets wear an all-white outfit that may have some colored lines. The so-called goalkeeper wears special protection, a safety helmet and knee pads.

Two of the most fundamental elements to practice this sport are the bat and the ball, which allow offensive players to score runs. While defensive players focus on bringing down or breaking wickets and the out to remove the batter.

The objective of the sport is to score more points than the rival team, something very similar to baseball but with other rules. The important thing in cricket is to remove batsmen either by hitting the wickets or when the batsman breaks them before getting back in line.

