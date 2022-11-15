The cow leg It is a plant that is cultivated ornamentally in gardens in South America. It gets its name because its blade is similar to that of a cow’s foot.

It is a plant that blooms during the summer and can adapt to hot weather and various studies have shown that it has effectiveness for the treatment of diabetes.

It is native to Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Its flowers are white, they usually open at dawn and close at sunset, in this process they detach their petals and new flowers come out again the next day. It can live well in full sun, or in more sheltered places.

The cow’s foot tree can reach 7 to 10 metershas dull green leaves and has the characteristics of a cow’s hoof.

On the other hand, its trunk has a fractured gray-brown bark. Its height can reach up to 10 meters and can have a diameter of 6 meters.

Why the cow’s foot plant is useful for diabetes

The plant is attributed medicinal properties such as protection of the cardiovascular system, liver repair and oxidative stress thanks to two powerful antioxidants: kaempferol and kaempferitrin.

Care should be taken with excessive consumption of pata de vaca, and people with diabetes should seek medical advice when using this plant as a medicinal treatment.

The infusion is prepared with 1 tablespoon of the vegetable for 1 liter of freshly boiled water: drink 1 cup 3 times a day. Rest 2 to 3 minutes, covering the cup, a bag in freshly boiled water. Drink 3 cups a day.